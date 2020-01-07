Stock indexes slip; rush to safety slows
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks mostly fell on Tuesday, but the big rush for safety that coursed through global markets after the United States killed a top Iranian general on Friday slowed.
Gold's momentum eased a day after touching its highest price in nearly seven years, several Asian and European stock markets clawed back much of their losses from Monday and benchmark U.S. crude dropped for the first time in four days. The S&P 500 dipped but remains within 0.6 percent of its record, and a measure of fear in the stock market moved lower.
The market's return to a wait-and-see approach wasn't that surprising to some investors, even as talk remained tough in the increasingly tense U.S.-Iran confrontation. U.S. officials were preparing for an Iranian response to their drone strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
The market may be more focused on the upcoming earnings season for U.S. companies and the forecasts that CEOs will give for 2020 profits, said Rich Weiss, senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments. After a year where the S&P 500 surged roughly 30 percent, despite profits for big companies falling, he said investors will need to see more solid growth to justify near-record prices.
"We definitely pay attention and are keeping an eye on" the U.S.-Iran tensions, Weiss said. "But it's not what we alter investment strategy on."
"The market seems to be looking right past" the tensions, he said. "I'm much more concerned about the fundamentals. The lack of earnings visibility is troubling."
US trade deficit falls 8.2% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad narrowed by 8.2 percent in November to $43.1 billion, the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Through the first 11 months of 2019, the trade deficit is 0.7 percent smaller than in the same period in 2018. If that trend holds in December, the country will finish 2019 with a deficit slightly below last year's $627.7 billion imbalance, which had been a 14.1 percent jump over 2017.
That would mark the first year-to-year improvement since the deficit narrowed in 2013.
The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.
Services firms grew at faster pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. services companies grew more quickly in December than the previous month, a sign that the economy's steady expansion should continue.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index rose to 55, from 53.9 in November. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion.
The index covers retail, health care, hotels and restaurants, and professional services, among other sectors. Services firms added jobs last month but at a slightly slower pace than in November, while sales jumped in a sign of consumers' health.
Steady consumer spending, buoyed by a strong job market and decent pay gains, is driving a healthy service sector and broader economy. A separate survey of manufacturers by the ISM showed that factories are still struggling with trade fights and feeble global growth, but the industries covered by the ISM's services survey make up nearly 90% of the economy.
Most analysts predict that growth remained solid in the final three months of the year, with the economy expanding at roughly a 2.5 percent annual rate, up from 2.1 percent in the July-September quarter.
Tesla marks a milestone in China
BEIJING — Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday and CEO Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales.
Musk presided at a ceremony where a half-dozen buyers wearing red Tesla T shirts drove away new Model 3 sedans. He expressed thanks to earlier customers who he said made Tesla's expansion in China possible by purchasing imported models from the fledgling brand.
Tesla Inc. built the Gigafactory 3, its first outside the United States, following the ruling Communist Party's 2018 decision to allow full foreign ownership in electric car manufacturing. It is due to produce the Model 3 and a planned SUV, the Model Y.
Producing in China insulates Tesla from possible duty increases on imported U.S.-made vehicles from Beijing's tariff war with Washington. Other foreign automakers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Co. have long had joint venture factories in China.
China is the biggest global market for electrics, but Tesla's manufacturing launch comes at a time when sales are sagging following the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.
The China-made Model 3 starts at the equivalent of $42,680 following a price cut announced last month.
Warrant issued for ex-Nissan chair's wife
TOKYO — Tokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for the wife of ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple's legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive.
The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband's flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.
Prosecutors said in a statement that she gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband's case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
She also denied knowing various people, or meeting with them, and the statements were false, they said. The allegations cited were unrelated to Ghosn's escape.
Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty. Japanese officials acknowledge that it's unclear whether Carlos, and now Carole, who has been seen in photographs with him in Beirut, can be brought back to Japan to face any of the charges. They said they were still looking into what could be done.