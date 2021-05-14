Fix it until 'it is finished'

When the question is asked, what do you use to fix things? The responds is usually, “it depends”. This of course is correct. We use different tools to correct different types of problems. We use different words to fix different arguments. We use different equipment to handle different jobs.
Years ago, when things were much simpler, we could get by with the bare minimum tools. The average person could fix almost anything if he or she had a screwdriver, an adjustable wrench, regular plyers, a hammer, and a grip plyers. If we had these tools in our tool bags, we were ready to fix just about anything. My granddaddy was a hammer and screwdriver type of guy. Now you need a screwdriver bit set with 40 plus type of attachments for the various types of screw heads. There are so many manufacturers who wants to be different from the competition, so nothing seems to be universal anymore.
Now when you attempt to change a set of spark plugs, you need a complete tool set. You need metric and standard tools because some of the parts may be from China and others made in the United States or somewhere else. You need mirrors, a magnet tool to help find small pieces dropped. You need a light fastened on your head and your cell phone to watch the YouTube video while you make the repairs. If you have a service agreement, then you don’t have to worry about attempting to do it yourself. Fixing anything these days can be very problematic.
It used to be that a simply apology would fix the average argument. In today’s society, people will tell you up close and personal that your apology is not acceptable yesterday, today, or tomorrow. We need a Mr. Fixit to fix up all the broken things in our world.
Even the small business owners who call themselves, “The Handyman, I Can Fix That, Mr. Fixit, etc.” have limitations. In fact, they usually tell you what they can and can’t repair upfront. If one of these individuals tell you they can fix anything, tell them goodbye and close the door. Unless the person has knowledge of how to fix a certain problem, please don’t let them practice at your home. Their attempt to fix your problem, may cost you more in the long run.
What if there is such a person who can fix anything, would you call him to fix things in your life? What if he has the ability to touch your electronic device and get it operating correctly again? What if this same person has all the words to say that can fix you marital relationship? What if this same person is able to bring happiness back into your life again? What if this person can do all of this and more but never write up a billing invoice for his services. What if I tell you that this person has already fixed everything? We just need to borrow some of his tools to repair what he has already fixed.
In fact, a man was lead to a hill where he used two ancient tools to fix everything. He used a cross and three nails to fix everything that had already happened at that time and every problem that would follow thereafter.
Jesus of Nazareth, hung on a cross with nails in his hands and feet on a hill called Calvary. He bled until he had no blood left for the sins of the world. Finally, he gave up the Ghost and said, “It is finished”. He used a cross and a few nails to fix everything. We however insist on breaking everything that he has already fixed!
Isaiah 53:5 But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.