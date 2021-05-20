Five picked for all-area boys' golf team

Five local players have been chosen as members of this year's All-Aiken Standard Boys' Golf Team.
North Augusta's Matthew Baxley, South Aiken's Cameron Biddle, South Aiken's Miles Eubanks, Fox Creek's Evan Prickett and North Augusta's Brendan Tigert were chosen for the team.
Baxley was the top player for the Yellow Jackets and remained consistent throughout the season, culminating in a third-place finish individually at the Class AAAA state championship as the Jackets finished second as a team. He was an All-Region 5-AAAA selection and had the lowest local score at the Class AAAA Lower State qualifier.
Biddle repeated his feat as Region 5-AAAA medalist with a 68 at The Aiken Golf Club to lead the T-Breds to a region championship. His 75 was key in the T-Breds' Lower State championship, and he tied for 23rd at state as the T-Breds finished fifth.
Eubanks' 14th-place effort led the T-Breds at state, and his 72 was the low score on the team at Lower State. He was also the low local at the Southern Cross at Palmetto Golf Club, finishing in a tie for 13th after sharing the first-round lead with a 68.
Prickett led a balanced Fox Creek team to a Region 5-AAA championship and a fourth-place finish in Class AAA. He was the region medalist with a round of 75, tied for second at Lower State and tied for 18th at state.
Tigert saved some of his best finishes for the end of the season, joining Baxley on the All-State team with a seventh-place finish at state. He also made the All-Region 5-AAAA team and shot a 75 in the Jackets' runner-up finish at Lower State.