There's certainly no shortage of places to explore by boat this summer in the Charleston area – whether your ideal excursion includes fishing, some beach time, taking in the scenery or simply soaking in a relaxing day in the sun.
Here are a few tips before you decide where you want your adventure to take you: Explore areas you’re not familiar with at low tide so you’ll know where the oyster bars and shallow water are; slow down in congested areas; use a GPS or navigation charts; and always make sure you pack plenty of drinking water and sunscreen.
Capers Island
You can get to Capers Island by heading north along the Intracoastal Waterway from the Wild Dunes Marina. Your 10- to 15-minute trip will take you to the south side of the island, the Charleston area’s closest “get away from it” beach, according to veteran boater John Cox of Mount Pleasant. He said you can reach the north side of the island from Isle of Palms in 20 to 25 minutes.
An undeveloped barrier island, Capers is a popular weekend destination for local boaters. The 1,203-acre island is home to a variety of wildlife, including alligators, and birds such as eagles and ospreys.
The Cooper River
At boat trip up the Cooper River, heading north from Charleston, “would be a real treat,” according to Richard Stuhr, who has been exploring the Lowcountry’s waterways for 56 years. Along the way, you’ll pass Mepkin Abbey, a community of Roman Catholic monks who devote their lives to prayer, spiritual study, work and hospitality. You’ll also see an abundance of waterfowl, magnificent scenery and the remnants of rice fields. If you plan to fish, Stuhr cautions that that the river transitions from salt water to fresh, which means you might need two separate fishing licenses.
Bulls Bay
Most people visit Bulls Bay, located east of Awendaw, to fish, according to Stuhr, though Bulls Island, part of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. This trip offers “about as remote a beach as is left in South Carolina,” according to Cox. He added that boaters should pay close attention to the tides.
“If you’re not familiar with the water, a GPS would be helpful, and it wouldn’t hurt to have a depth finder,” he said.
Stuhr said that with lots of shallow water and winding creeks, it’s easy to become somewhat disoriented in the waters around Bulls Bay. He added, however, that the fishing is excellent and the bird watching will make the trip worthwhile.
Morris Island
Morris Island earned a place in U.S. history and Hollywood history, as well, as the home of Fort Wagner, the Confederate stronghold assaulted by Union troops in the movie “Glory.” Today, the island offers boaters easily navigable water – as long as they’re aware of ships entering and leaving Charleston Harbor – a beach and a nice view of Fort Sumter. Cox said most boaters who visit Morris Island launch from Shem Creek or Sullivan’s Island.
Stuhr pointed out that you can continue on to the Folly River from the island but warned that “it’s a tricky waterway there.”
Wambaw Creek
If you are up for “a little bit of an adventure,” Cox said, consider a boat trip to Wambaw Creek in Francis Marion National Forest. The creek might be more suited for canoes and kayaks, but small motorized boats can make the trip. To get to the boat landing, turn left off U.S. Highway 17 onto S.C. Highway 45 and drive 5 or 6 miles. Cox said there are no sandbars to deal with, but boaters should take care avoid submerged logs.
Your journey eventually will take you to Hampton Creek, the South Santee River and Hampton Plantation, the remnants of a Colonial-era rice plantation.