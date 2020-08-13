First-time jobless aid requests slip below 1M; Mercedes parent to settle diesel emissions claims

Jobless claims in US fall below 1M
WASHINGTON — The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago, yet still remains at a high level.
The viral pandemic keeps forcing layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened the hardships for many.
The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week. The decline suggests that layoffs are slowing, though last week’s figure still exceeds the pre-pandemic record of just under 700,000.
Daimler has deal to settle US diesel claims
BERLIN — Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle U.S. claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over $2.2 billion.
The automaker said Thursday that the agreement with various U.S. authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans.
The company said the civil cases related to a class action lawsuit pending before U.S. District Court of New Jersey.
Daimler AG said in a statement that the settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, while the civil suit will incur a one-off charge of about $700 million. It estimated that "further expenses of a mid three-digit-million" euros would be required to fulfill requirements of the settlements.
The deal with the U.S. governments apparently will settle probes by the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection and the California attorney general and Air Resources Board.
The agreement with the governments will be detailed in consent decrees, which will be filed with a U.S. District Court in the coming weeks, Daimler said.
Airline may cut flights to smaller cities
DALLAS — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month, an airline official familiar with the matter said Thursday.
American agreed to keep serving those smaller cities as a condition of receiving $5.8 billion in federal payroll help this spring. However, the money and the requirement to serve those destinations both expire Sept. 30 unless they are extended.
The move by American could put more pressure on Congress and the White House to give passenger airlines another $25 billion for labor costs. Airline unions and the airlines, which are struggling with a steep downturn in revenue as the pandemic undercuts air travel, are lobbying Congress for the money.
The American Airlines official did not detail which cities could lose service, but the changes could appear in schedules as early as next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning that has not been made public. American's plans were first reported by CNBC.
Apple drops Fortnite from App Store
NEW YORK — Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite” game from its App Store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple’s platform.
Apple takes a 30 percent cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers. “Fortnite” is free, but users can pay for in game accoutrements like weapons and skins.
The game’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct-payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play that bypasses the App Store. Apple said the service violated its guidelines. Google did not immediately return a request for comment.
Mortgage rates rise but remain low
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3 percent.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96 percent from 2.88 percent last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.6 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46 percent from 2.44 percent.
Home-buying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase, Freddie Mac noted. Still the lack of available homes remains an obstacle.
Ala. steel mill to get $500M expansion
MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama steel mill is getting a $500 million expansion that's expected to create 200 direct jobs, officials said.
ArcelorMittal announced the expansion plans Wednesday for it AM/NS Calvert mill in north Mobile County. The company intends to add an electric arc furnace to its operations, capable of producing 1.5 million metric tons of steel slabs, media outlets reported.
Currently, slabs of steel are brought in via ships from Brazil. With this expansion, slabs will be produced on site. The project is expected to take 24 months to complete, with more than 500 on-site construction jobs added, according to company officials.
ArcelorMittal executives said the project will allow the company to capitalize on the new USMCA trade agreement, which will require more North American steel for the automotive industry.
Germany seeks help finding tech exec
BERLIN — German investigators are appealing for the public's help in tracking down the former chief operating officer of bankrupt payment company Wirecard who is facing allegations of fraud and other charges.
Federal police issued a wanted poster late Wednesday for Jan Marsalek, saying the 40-year-old Austrian is suspected to have fled Germany after learning authorities were after him.
The poster, headlined "fraud in the billions" features a 2017 photograph of Marsalek with a full beard and mustache, and a 2019 picture of him clean shaven.
Interpol put Marsalek on its most-wanted list Thursday, issuing a so-called red notice for him on allegations of "violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud."
Munich-based Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through an insolvency proceeding on June 25 after executives admitted that $2.2 billion that had been represented as being held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably did not exist. Former CEO Markus Braun has been arrested, along with the company's former chief financial officer and former head of accounting.