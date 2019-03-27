Sidebar: Vehicles for retirement savings
The most commonly used tools for retirement are 401Ks and Roth IRAs. They’re different, according to Investopedia, but both of them are most helpful when you start early. Here’s a look at each:
401K
This is a employer-sponsored deferred-income plan which means that an employee designates an amount of money to be diverted from his or her paycheck pre-taxed. 401Ks are also helpful because the money is automatically taken out before you notice and can spend it elsewhere. You can increase your monthly contribution as your salary increases. Also, if you get a bonus you can up your contribution if you want to drop the money into retirement and then decrease the contribution for the next month. The money goes into your account untaxed and you don’t pay taxes on the growth because it’s tax sheltered. You’re taxed on the money once you withdraw it from your account at retirement. The amount of growth depends on the amount of risk. According to Investopedia, the current limit for 401K contributions for those under 50 is $19,000 annually. These plans are most beneficial if you have an employer match plan program, meaning if you contribute 7 percent they contribute 3 percent, for example.
Roth IRA
Unlike 401Ks, according to Investopedia, IRAs are not dependent on your employer, they’re set up between the individual and the investment firm. Roth IRAs are taxed on the front end instead of the back end. You pay taxes on the money before you put it into the account rather than at retirement. If you’re under the age of 50, you can contribute up to $6,000 annually. This is a good choice if you think you’ll be in a higher tax bracket at retirement. Again, the amount of growth depends on the amount of risk.