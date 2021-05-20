Finalists announced for Player of the Year

Another hoops season in the Aiken Standard coverage area produced its fair share of thrilling games, marquee performances and accolades.
Four area players were named to their respective All-State teams, and they're the finalists for Player of the Year. Barnwell's Russell Branch, Aiken High's RJ Felton, South Aiken's Donavan Hodge and North Augusta's Colin Rodrigues all received the top honor in their respective classifications.
Branch proved he's one of the state's elite scorers, and Division I programs have taken notice of his skillset. He routinely scored 25 or more points per game during the regular season after averaging just under 20 last year as a sophomore.
Felton, an East Carolina signee, once again took the area – and state – by storm. The Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year turned heads with his relentless play and highlight-reel dunks, and he was selected for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game. He had 33 points and 15 rebounds in a win over South Aiken in a performance head coach Darris Jackson said was the kind of game he can give the Hornets any night.
Just across town, Hodge was proving why he's one of the state's most dangerous players. He averaged 17.4 points per game and could just as easily burn defenses with a deep 3 as he could by driving directly to the basket – and that was in addition to playing full speed on defense.
Rodrigues has been a must-watch player at North Augusta since he first stepped on the court, and his windmill jams in the closing seconds became the Yellow Jackets' version of the victory cigar. Explosively athletic and a strong finisher at the basket with deep shooting range, Rodrigues is the kind of player who draws multiple sets of eyes defensively – and sometimes two weren't enough.