Fight the Power: Finding the enthusiasm to vote

I vowed not to watch the first presidential debate.
I had a list of reasons, but when asked, I would respond, “I’m treating the debate like the George Floyd video. I don’t need to watch it to know how terrible it is.”
I should have also vowed to not read anything about it. A half an hour into the debate, I went to CNN.com, and read the headline, “Pure chaos at the debate.” I was in panic attack mode.
This country boasts about honest elections and a pure idea of democracy. But election years tend to bring out the worst in us. Since I was able to vote, there have always been slogans to get you to cast a ballot. This year, people are finding new ways to convince folks to vote.
Rapper and “Dave” star Lil Dicky posed nude in a black-and-white picture on his Instagram. Underwear by his bare feet, arms spread, and his manhood tucked like Buffalo Bill in “Silence of the Lambs.” “If you register to vote,” the caption read, “I will spread my legs wide and release my penis.”
Atlanta exotic dancers created a PSA urging people to “get your booty to the poll,” with dancers sliding down polls. I’ve been sent the video more than a dozen times by people in my network. My thought: John Lewis didn’t get his ass whooped for this.
I was one of those guys in my early 20s with a dashiki and locks, blasting Public Enemy, and not believing that voting was worth the time. My first presidential election as a voter was Bush and Gore, and the lack of enthusiasm for both candidates isn’t new.
What is new is what we saw in the first debate. Black folks have been telling America about the underlying things that keep America from being what it believes it to be, but many of these things seem covert. Even the most unpopular politicians would do it if asked to object to white supremacy (even if they don’t mean it). Trump sidestepped the question like an emotionally repressed father unable to tell his kid, “I love you.”
But 2020 has also reinforced that the power of the vote extends beyond who we install into the White House.
I was ill after the verdict was reached in the Breonna Taylor case. I felt like the system failed her again. No matter the amount of public outcry, social media posts, and athletes and politicians speaking out, creating awareness wasn’t enough.
Local voters, young voters in particular, should have been paying attention before the national coverage, getting out to the poles when Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General who oversaw the case, was elected.
And now South Carolinians have their own race to get energized about: the Senate tilt between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison. Graham has held the seat since 2003. Before that, it was Strom Thurmond, who held it for nearly five decades. Harrison taking it as an African-American and a Democrat would be symbolic, but it goes beyond that.
Harrison’s focus on police reform is important to me after 2020, a year full of people who look like me dying at the hands of law enforcement. Harrison is pushing to include items in the GOP’s police reform bill focused on banning choke holds and ending the police force’s militarization, and his Rural Form Agenda focuses on health care in rural areas where hospitals are closing (many members of my family are from these areas and have felt the effects).
He also supports legalizing marijuana, which is less about me rolling one up than it is about racial disparities when it comes to arrests.
In my younger years, it didn’t take voter suppression or intimidation to discourage me from voting. It was the apathy of thinking my vote didn’t matter.
Despite the importance of these elections, I still don’t know what to feel. Or rather, don’t know how to feel. The prospect of voting feels like a duty, but without the glee I felt voting for Obama (I wore my Sunday best for the occasion).
Thankfully, there is local support in the inspiration department. Local treasure and friend Shigeharu Kobayashi sent me a message. It read, “I’m starting a silly thing today where I camp out at the county voting office until Monday, when Early Voting in person starts.” He documented the experience via the Instagram page 1stvoter.
He wants voters to get the same energy as for Record Store Day, or a shoe release, or when a new Apple product comes out.
I asked him if he felt this voting cycle is different than others. He responded, “Honestly, I think the act of voting is just regular hygiene, the same as brushing your teeth. Voting is just the minimum, so you do that and contribute to your community in your broader and more personal way.”
As a Black man, I realize that my right to vote was only granted by the Voting Rights Act in 1965. I encourage you all to get to the polls — or I might have to threaten the public with taking nudes to get you to the ballot.