Fewer Americans applying for unemployment aid; database targets abusive ride-hailing drivers

US jobless claims fall, are still high
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.
All told, 4.1 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the virus, an estimated 20.1 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.
Uber, Lyft data to expose abusive drivers
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years.
The clearinghouse unveiled Thursday will initially list drivers expelled by the ride-hailing rivals in the U.S. But it will also be open to other companies that deploy workers to perform services such as delivering groceries or take-out orders from restaurants
The new safeguard, dubbed the "sharing safety program," will be overseen by HireRight, a specialist in background checks. The use of a third party is aimed at addressing potential legal concerns about companies, including competitors such as Uber and Lyft, having access to information to each other's personnel matters.
The safety program follows through on a promise that Uber made 15 months ago when it revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assaults had been reported on its service in the U.S. during 2018.
Since that revelation, San Francisco-based Uber and Lyft have been working to navigate through antitrust and privacy concerns to create a way to flag drivers who have engaged in violent or other abhorrent behavior that culminated in them being booted off their services.
GM partner plans $4.5B battery operation
NEW YORK — LG Energy Solution will invest more than $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production by 2025 as more automakers commit to churning electric vehicles sooner than anyone had expected.
The South Korean company, which has a joint venture with U.S. automaker General Motors, said the investment will help create 10,000 jobs, including subcontractors.
GM and LG are currently building a $2.3 billion battery factory near Cleveland that will employ about 1,000 workers when completed in 2022. The site is fairly close to GM's two other designated electric vehicle plants, one in Detroit and the other north of the city. The companies hope to have a decision on a second site in the first half of the year.
GM has vowed to make its entire global fleet largely electric by 2035, even changing its corporate logo to include the likeness of an electric plug. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker has promised to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally within five years.
Hack at Molson Coors disrupting brewing
NEW YORK — Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Thursday it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.
Molson Coors wouldn't say how many facilities were affected. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe.
In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.
Molson Coors also wouldn't say if the cyberattack was related to a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software. That breach has impacted small businesses, law firms, city governments and manufacturers.