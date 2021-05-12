Feds offering $50 to defray broadband bills for some; Toyota's latest earnings show resilience

New program offers $50 off internet bills
NEW YORK — Americans began applying for $50 off their monthly internet bill on May 12 as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic.
The $3.2 billion program is part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package. The government is increasing spending on broadband as the pandemic made stark that millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when jobs, school and health care was moving online.
It's unclear how long the money will last but it's expected to be several months. Tens of millions of people are eligible, although the Federal Communications Commission, which is administering the program, did not specify a number.
For example, a household is eligible if it receives food stamps, has a child in the free or reduced-price school lunch program, uses Medicaid, or lost income during the pandemic and made $99,000 for single filers, or $198,000 for joint filers, or less.
Toyota says profit soared Jan-March
TOKYO — Toyota reported May 12 its profit more than doubled in January-March from a year earlier to the equivalent of $7 billion, as the Japanese automaker's sales recovered from the pandemic.
Quarterly sales rose 11 percent to nearly $71 billion, the company said.
The pandemic has dented sales and demand in many businesses, but Toyota has shown resilience while riding out a global shortage of semiconductors that's slammed many automakers.
In the fiscal year that ended in March, Toyota's profits rose 10 percent to $20.6 billion, while sales slipped nearly 9 percent to $248 million.
Cost-cutting efforts helped keep it in the black, said the manufacturer of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models.
UN raises global growth forecast
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations on May 12 responded to the rebounding Chinese and U.S. economies by revising its global economic forecast upward to 5.4 percent growth for 2021, but it warned that surging COVID-19 cases and inadequate availability of vaccines in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery.
In raising its projection from January of 4.7 percent growth, the U.N.'s mid-2021 World Economic Situation and Prospects report pointed to the rapid vaccine rollout in a few large economies led by the U.S. and China and an increase in global trade in merchandise and manufactured goods that has already reached its pre-pandemic level.
But the U.N. cautioned that "this will unlikely be sufficient to lift the rest of the world's economies," and "the economic outlook for the countries in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean remains fragile and uncertain."
Lead author Hamid Rashid, chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch in the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs, told a news conference that "Europe's outlook is not as bright as we expected" because of signs of second and third waves of infections.
In normal times, he said, 5.4 percent would be considered very high, but this year it is barely offsetting last year's losses and growth is "very uneven and also very uncertain."
He said the U.N. expects the U.S. economy, which is very strong, to grow about 6.2% this year, "the fastest growth of the U.S. economy since 1966," and it expects the Chinese economy to grow by about 8.2 percent.
CSX buys chemical trucking firm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Corp. is buying a trucking company that specializes in hauling liquid chemicals.
The commercial railroad said May 12 that it had agreed to buy Quality Carriers Inc. to help it offer chemical makers a combination of rail and trucking services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CSX said Quality Carriers has a network of more than 100 terminals in Mexico, Canada and the United States that it either owns or is affiliated with. Its website shows three South Carolina locations: in North Charleston, Richburg and Duncan.
Quality Carriers, which is based in Tampa, Fla., employs roughly 2,500 drivers.
Quality Carriers said the two companies already share a number of customers, which will make it easier to offer a combination of rail and trucking services to them.
CSX's is one of the largest U.S. railroads. It operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states, including South Carolina, and two Canadian provinces.
Amazon ramps up hiring at Va. HQ
ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon is taking a big step toward establishing its presence at its emerging northern Virginia headquarters, with plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers in a variety of jobs.
The new hires will more than double Amazon's presence in Arlington. The jobs cover a variety of specialties, including software developers, project managers, engineers and store designers.
In a blog post, the Seattle-based company said the new jobs constitute the highest number of open positions in Arlington since the company announced its plans back in 2018 to establish a second headquarters in the Crystal City section of the county.
By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.
3-wheeled e-cars to be made in Ariz.
NEW YORK — ElectraMeccanica, known for its tiny, single passenger, three-wheeled electric cars, has chosen Mesa, Arizona, as the location for its U.S. assembly and engineering plant.
The Canadian company, based in Vancouver, B.C., says the new facility will create up to 500 new jobs and potentially produce 20,000 of its flagship Solo electric vehicles each year. ElectraMeccanica calls the Solo EV an "all-electric solution for the urban environment," though it has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 miles per hour, making it safe for highway use. The company said the cars sell for $18,500 and are available for pre-order on its website.
ElectraMeccanica picked Mesa, just east of Phoenix, after a more than year-long site search.
InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has been building high-end specialty cars for more than 60 years.