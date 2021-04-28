Fed's interest rate decision doesn't help stocks; Apple's profit more than doubles

Stock indexes slip after Fed sits pat
NEW YORK — A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks modestly lower April 28 after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged near zero, while noting recent improvement in the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent after wavering between small gains and losses. Gains in communication services, energy and financial companies outweighed declines in technology and health care stocks. Bond yields also fell broadly, pulling back after an early rally.
In its latest policy update, the central bank left its benchmark short-term rate near zero, where it's been since the pandemic erupted nearly a year ago, to help keep loan rates down to encourage borrowing and spending. It also said that it would keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.
"With no meaningful change to monetary policy or communication, this meeting was simply a message to market participants to sit back and observe as the economic recovery continues to unfold," said Charlie Ripley of Allianz Investment Management.
Apple's profit soars on iPhone sales
SAN FRANCISCO — Demand for the iPhone and other Apple products drove profits to more than double in the January-March period as the tech giant continued to capitalize on smartphone addiction.
Profits came to $23.6 billion while revenue climbed 54 percent to $89.6 billion in the fiscal second quarter, the company said April 28.
The iPhone, Apple's crown jewel, hadn't sold quite as well as usual over the past few years as people held on to their current phones for longer. But the release of four iPhone 12 models last fall has unleashed purchases, and iPhone sales rose 66 percent to $47.9 billion on top of a holiday-season quarter when iPhone sales jumped 17 percent.
Some analysts believe the popularity of the iPhone 12 could lead to the device's biggest sales year since 2014, when the iPhone 6 came out with an enlarged screen.
Amazon lifts pay for 500K workers
NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday that it plans to give more than 500,000 of its workers a raise as it seeks to attract new help.
The online shopping giant, which already pays new hires at least $15 an hour, said it will start increasing pay between 50 cents an hour to $3 an hour starting next month.
Those getting raises include warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders, as well as those who work in Amazon's package sorting centers and other facilities.
Amazon said the pay raise is part of its push to hire more workers. The company has needed more people to get orders to shoppers during the pandemic as Americans increasingly shop online. It hired 500,000 people in 2020 alone, bringing its total workforce to nearly 1.3 million people worldwide.
The pay announcement also comes after a failed union push at a Alabama warehouse, which put a national spotlight on working conditions at Amazon.
Norfolk Southern profit improves in 1Q
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern's profit improved in the first quarter as the railroad hauled 3 percent more freight while the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The railroad said April 28 that it earned $673 million, up 77 percent from a year ago when net income was weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million. Revenue increased 1 percent to $2.64 billion in the period. The results beat expectations.
"The reopening of the economy provides meaningful tailwinds for continued strength in both the consumer and manufacturing sectors," CEO Jim Squires said.
Norfolk Southern reiterated that it expects its revenue to grow roughly 9 percent this year as industrial and consumer-related shipments remain strong.
The Norfolk, Va.-based company is one of the nation's largest railroads. It operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 states, including Charleston and other parts of South Carolina, and the District of Columbia.
Facebook reports soaring ad revenue
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook’s stock is up after the social media giant reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter thanks to soaring ad revenue.
The company said April 28 it earned $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the January-March period, up 94 percent from a year earlier. Facebook had 2.85 billion monthly users, on average, in March, a gain of 10 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of the company rose nearly 6 percent in after-hours trading.
KFC parent sales up as restrictions ease
LOUISVILLE, Ken. — Profit for the company that runs Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants more than tripled during the first quarter and same-store sales surged as coronavirus restrictions began to lift this year.
Yum Brands earned $326 million for the period ended March 31, which last year was marked by exploding COVID-19 infections in the U.S. In that three-month stretch last year, the company's profit fell to $83 million.
The bounce back for the company's restaurants was better than pre-pandemic levels.
Revenue jumped 18 percent to $1.49 billion.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a restaurant operator's health, climbed 9 percent. KFC's same-store sales increased 14 percent in the U.S., while Pizza Hut's grew 16 percent. Those results were double its performances overseas.
Ford Motor posts surprise profit for 1Q
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion net profit in the first quarter on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half in the current quarter.
Excluding non-recurring items, the automaker made 89 cents per share from January through March, trouncing Wall Street estimates of 22 cents per share. Quarterly revenue was $36.23 billion, beating estimates of $36.13 billion, according to FactSet.
Finance chief John Lawler attributed the large profit to Ford's years of restructuring to make the company leaner, as well as higher prices for its vehicles due to tight inventories.
The second quarter should be the low point for the chip shortage, Lawler said, but he expects it to linger into the second half with a 10 percent production cut. That means Ford won't be able to make up for any lost output this year.
The company expects to lose production of 1.1 million vehicles for the year, up from an estimate of 200,000 to 400,000 earlier in the year.
Sony's profit zooms to record on games
TOKYO — Sony's January-March profit zoomed eight-fold to the equivalent of $982 million from a year earlier as people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Japanese electronics and entertainment company's video games and other visual content.
For its full fiscal year, Sony Corp. reported its profit roughtly doubled to record of $11 billion.
The popularity of the "Demon Slayer" animation film also helped, along with solid sales in mobile game applications and digital content. Demand persists for the PlayStation 5 game console, which went on sale last year. Sony said it has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 machines globally.
China is cutting import tariffs on steel
BEIJING — China suspended some import taxes on steel April 28 as part of a multiyear campaign to use market pressures to force its producers to shrink and become more energy efficient and profitable.
Duties on crude steel, pig iron, recycled steel and some other products will be suspended May 1, the Finance Ministry announced. It said export taxes of 15 percent-25 percent will be imposed on high-purity pig iron and other products.
The changes will cut prices for Chinese buyers and promote "the transformation, upgrading and high-quality development of the steel industry," the ministry said. It said that includes reducing domestic production.
China produces about half the world's steel but a slowdown in demand as an economic boom cooled after 2008 left excess production capacity and led to price-cutting wars, a surge in exports and heavy financial losses.
The United States and Europe complained China was selling at improperly low prices, hurting foreign competitors.
Regulators say they want to use market forces instead of government orders to force less efficient mills to close.
Facing $11B tax bill, Samsung heirs donate art
SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung's founding family will donate tens of thousands of rare artworks, including Picassos and Dalis, to help them pay a massive inheritance tax bill following last year's death of company chairman Lee Kun-Hee.
They will also give hundreds of millions of dollars to medical projects and research in an apparent attempt to improve their public image as they proceed with a multiyear plan to inherit both the wealth and corporate power of South Korea's richest-ever businessman.
The Lee family, including his widow and three children, expects to pay more than $10.8 billion in inheritance taxes, which is more than half the wealth Lee held in stocks and real estate, Samsung said April 28. This would be the largest amount in South Korea and more than three times the country's total estate tax revenue for last year.
Giving away the late chairman's vast collection of art masterpieces would reduce the taxable portions of his estate.
The family plans to divide the payment in six installments over five years, while making the first payment this month.
Toyota to invest $803M at Indiana plant
NEW YORK — Toyota will invest $803 million and add 1,400 new jobs at its Indiana auto manufacturing plant so it can produce two new SUVs, one of which will be the first Lexus made at the factory.
The Japanese automaker says both new vehicles — which it calls "electrified" but would not say whether they will be pure electric or hybrid — will feature a "semi-automated driving system" that allows for hands-free driving in some situations. Drivers will also be able to park and un-park them from outside the vehicle using a smartphone. Both the Lexus and Toyota SUVs will have three rows of seats with room for eight passengers.
The automaker says the new vehicles will be introduced at a later date, the additions will help the company move closer to its goal of "carbon neutrality" by 2050.
Toyota said that since the first vehicle rolled off the production line at the Indiana plant in 1998, the company has invested $6.6 billion in the Princeton site. The plant currently assembles the all-hybrid Sienna minivan, Highlander Hybrid SUV and Sequoia full-size SUV at the site, which can put out more than 420,000 vehicles annually.
Not including the new jobs, Toyota currently employs 7,000 at the Indiana site and about 36,000 in the U.S.