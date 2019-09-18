FedEx lowers outlook as profit skids
DALLAS — Profit at FedEx fell 11 percent in its fiscal first quarter, as the package delivery company was buffeted by slower economic growth and the loss of business from retail giant Amazon.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the company lowered its forecast for earnings through next spring.A FedEx shares tumbled 12.9%, making it the biggest decliner in the S&P 500.
FedEx said it would cut costs, including scaling back capacity in its express air-delivery network by retiring airplanes after the peak holiday season. The express unit is particularly affected by trade uncertainty.
FedEx is also raising prices. It announced Monday that it will boost rates on express, ground and home deliveries by an average of 4.9 percent starting Jan. 6. Freight rates will rise 5.9 percent.
CEO Fred Smith said the company continues to be hurt by a weakening global economy "driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty."
Smith said escalating tariffs and trade tension between the U.S. and China have lowered industrial production and hurt the international shipment of goods.
"We are reacting inside FedEx to these same things," he said. "As we went into the fiscal year (in June), we were hopeful of a trade deal and some sort of restoration of normalcy. That has not taken place."
Home building hits a 12-year high
WASHINGTON — The pace of U.S. home construction jumped 12.3 oercent last month to a 12-year high on a surge in apartment building.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million, the most since June 2007 and up from a revised 1.22 million, as builders overcame a shortage of skilled workers and available land.
Economists had expected a more modest gain and in another promising sign, permits, a signal of future building, rose 7.7 percent to 1.42 million, highest since May 2007.
Construction of single-family homes rose 4.4 percent to 919,000. Building of apartments and condominiums surged 30.9 percent —biggest monthly gain since December 2016 — to 424,000.
Residential construction rose 15 percent in the South.
Oil drops again despite tensions
NEW YORK — Oil prices retreated for a second day Wednesday even as the Saudi military blamed Iran for recent attacks to critical oil infrastructure and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the strike an "act of war."
Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2% to close at $58.11 per barrel. It fell nearly 5.7% Tuesday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.5% to $63.60 per barrel.
A day of heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf normally would send oil prices higher, but fears of an economic slowdown and the decision by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sent stocks lower across the board.
The weekend attack pushed crude prices up more than 14 percent Monday. It led to a 5 percent drop in global output, but Saudi Arabia said it would be restored by the end of the month.
The average U.S. gas price was $2.65 for a gallon of regular Wednesday, up from $2.59 Tuesday and $2.56 a week ago.
Comcast drops fee for streaming gadget
NEW YORK — As big entertainment companies prepare to launch new streaming services, Comcast is trying to bolster its Flex streaming TV device by giving it away.
As with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, Flex lets viewers watch streaming services over a regular TV, though they have to subscribe to Netflix and others on their own.
Comcast said Wednesday that one box would now be free for its home internet customers. Additional boxes would still cost $5 a month each. Flex will support Comcast's upcoming Peacock streaming service, featuring NBCUniversal shows.
Amazon seeks to fill 30K jobs in U.S
SEATTLE — Seattle-based technology and retail giant Amazon has held a nationwide job fair after opening 30,000 jobs, including 13,600 jobs in Washington.
KOMO-TV reported that thousands of people attended "Amazon Career Day" held in six U.S. cities including Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Arlington, Va., and Nashville on Tuesday.
The company says it is looking for people with all types of experience and education, from technical software engineers to program managers to customer fulfillment jobs.
General Mills puts up strong numbers
NEW YORK — General Mills' fiscal first quarter adjusted profit exceeded expectations as the maker of Cheerios cereal continues to make adjustments to adapt to changing tastes.
"We are making clear progress in becoming a nimbler, more consumer-connected General Mills," CEO Jeff Harmening said in a prepared statement.
General Mills Inc, which also makes Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods, earned $520.6 million, or 85 cents per share, for the period ended Aug. 25. A year earlier it earned $392.3 million, or 65 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, earnings were 79 cents per share. That's two cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
Revenue totaled $4 billion. Wall Street expected $4.09 billion.
Sales for the pet segment rose 7 percent, while U.S. cereal sales edged up 1 percent. General Mills closed on its $8 billion purchase of pet products company Blue Buffalo in April 2018.
BA pilots call off planned strike
LONDON — British Airways pilots have called off a planned 24-hour strike in their dispute with the airline over pay.
Members of the British Airline Pilots' Association were due to walk out on Friday, Sept. 27.
The union said Wednesday that a 48-hour strike earlier this month had demonstrated the "anger and resolve of pilots." But general secretary Brian Strutton said "now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism."
The first strike forced the airline to cancel almost all its flights for 48 hours, affecting almost 200,000 travelers. Iti did not disrupt the carrier twice-weekly Charleston-London service.
BA offered pilots an 11.5 percent pay raise over three years, but differences remain over pilots' demand for a bigger share of the company's profits.
Bubble-shaped water taxi tested
PARIS — Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River.
Organizers are holding test runs this week on the white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boats that resemble tiny space shuttles gliding past Paris monuments.
They can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes or other forms of transport.
Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.
Proponents see the vehicle as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility. Its designers claim it makes "zero sound, zero waves, zero carbon dioxide."