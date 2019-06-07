FedEx to halt air shipments for Amazon
DALLAS — FedEx is dropping a contract for air shipment of packages for Amazon within the United States, reducing its ties with the online retail giant that is already expanding its own delivery business.
FedEx said Friday that it will not renew the contract for domestic FedEx Express handling of Amazon shipments when the deal expires June 30.
Spokeswoman Katie Wassmer called it "a strategic decision" that will let FedEx focus on thousands of other retailers including Target, Walgreens and Walmart.
In a statement, Amazon said only that it respected FedEx's decision and thanked the delivery company for serving Amazon customers over the years.
Amazon.com Inc. is emerging as a potentially formidable challenger to FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. Amazon has been expanding its fleet of planes, building package-sorting hubs at two airports, and launching a program that lets contractors start a business delivering packages in South Carolina-made vans bearing the Amazon smile logo.
With a decades-long head start in delivering packages, FedEx and UPS have highly developed global networks. Amazon, however, is more than three times their size by revenue and was sitting on about $22 billion in cash at the start of 2018.
FedEx did not disclose details of the Amazon contract, but Wassmer said Amazon represented less than 1.3% of FedEx revenue last year. That would work out to about $907 million in revenue for the fiscal year that just ended May 31, according to Cowen Research analyst Helane Becker calculated.
Consumer borrowing up $17.5B in April
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing accelerated in April to the fastest pace in five months as a rebound in credit card use offset slower demand for auto and student loans.
Borrowing increased by $17.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said Friday. That is up from March's $11 billion advance and marks the biggest jump since a $21.7 billion increase last November.
Borrowing on credit cards increased by $7 billion after having fallen by $2 billion in March. Borrowing for auto and student loans slowed to an increase of $10.5 billion, down from $13 billion in March. It is the smallest advance since last June.
Consumer credit is a key indicator of the willingness of households to increase borrowing to support consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.
The April acceleration in borrowing represented a 5.2% increase following a 3.3% gain in March. It pushed total borrowing to a record $4.07 trillion. The Fed's monthly report does not cover mortgages or other loans backed by real estate.
Firms sprint to ship goods from Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico — Companies are rushing to ship as many goods as possible out of Mexico to get ahead of possible tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.
They are hurriedly sending cars, appliances and construction materials across the border to beat Monday's deadline.
Mexican-made tiles are piled up on the pavement next to a warehouse in New Mexico. A furniture factory and a jalapeno exporter are fretting about a huge financial hit next week.
Jerry Pacheco is president of the Border Industrial Association in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. He says supply chain managers are working as fast as they can.
Trump says he will impose 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico unless the country does more to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S.
Top execs leave Uber after internal shakeup
NEW YORK — Uber is parting ways with two of its top executives less than a month after the company's rocky initial public offering.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees in an email Friday he plans to be more involved in day-to-day operations now that the IPO has passed. Khosrowshahi says the heads of the global rides and Eats teams will report directly to him, and Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford will leave the company.
He also says it's crucial for Uber to have a consistent, unified narrative and he plans to combine the marketing, communications and policy teams. Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina will also leave the company.
Uber's stock has tumbled since its IPO. The company posted strong revenue growth in its first quarter as a public company, but also $1 billion in losses.
Hybrid electric plane makes Calif. test flight
CAMARILLO, Calif. — A California company has conducted a test flight of a hybrid-electric airplane capable of carrying six people.
A pilot and flight engineer flew Ampaire Inc.'s modified Cessna 337 Skymaster over Camarillo Airport on Thursday.
The aircraft normally has two combustion engines, one in front and another at the rear, that turn propellers in a push-pull configuration.
Ampaire has replaced one engine with a battery-powered electric motor.
The company says the result is savings on greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.
Ampaire aims to supply aircraft to short-haul regional airlines.
It plans to test a pre-production prototype this year on a Maui in partnership with Mokulele Airlines and hopes to achieve commercial operations in 2021.