Fed to review of its practices in 2019
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says it will conduct a wide-ranging review next year of the strategies and tools it uses to achieve its congressionally mandated goals of maximum employment and price stability.
The Fed says the review will also examine ways the Fed communicates with the public.
In a statement, Fed chairman Jerome Powell says with the economy doing so well at the moment, "now is a good time to take stock of how we formulate, conduct and communicate monetary policy."
As part of the review, the Fed says it will sponsor a research conference on June 4-5 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Other regional banks will host their own events.
The Fed says it will use the findings of the year of review to develop future policy.
Amtrak losses at lowest level in decades
NEW YORK — Amtrak says its $168 million operating loss this year was the smallest since 1973, its second full year in business.
The government-owned railroad said Thursday it took in a record $3.4 billion in revenue in the 2018 fiscal year.
Amtrak has been shrinking its annual operating losses in recent years and says it plans to eliminate them by 2021.
Amtrak said ridership remained steady at 31.7 million passenger trips. It blamed the lack of growth on service disruptions such as a second summer of repairs at New York's Penn Station.
The railroad received about $1.9 billion in federal subsidies in the 2018 fiscal year. It invested about $1.5 billion in capital improvements.
Also Thursday, Amtrak's board authorized the purchase of new locomotives for service outside the Northeast Corridor.
Average mortgage rates flat to higher
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were steady to slightly up this week, at their highest levels in nearly eight years and dampening home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.94 percent. That's the highest level for the benchmark rate since February 2011. A year ago the rate stood at 3.95 percent.
The average rate on a 15-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 4.36 percent from 4.33 percent last week.
Anxiety over rising interest rates, reflecting strength in the economy, and expectations of additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve have roiled financial markets in recent weeks and spilled over into the housing market. The higher home borrowing rates have kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.
Schwan's is sold to S. Korea firm
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A food distributor with deep roots in Minnesota has been sold to South Korea's largest food company.
The Schwan's Co. is well known for home deliveries made by its gold trucks. The companies released a statement Thursday saying CJ CheilJedang will pay $1.8 billion for an 80 percent stake in Schwan's and gain control of its businesses that serve restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers.
The Schwan family will retain 20 percent ownership in the businesses being sold to CJCJ. The family will keep 100 percent ownership of Schwan's Home Service Inc., the home-delivery business that Marvin Schwan began in Marshall in 1952.
The companies say Schwan's will keep its name and its Minnesota offices in Bloomington and in Marshall. Schwan's CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios will continue to lead the company.
Buffett's firm sells Walmart shares
OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett's company picked up nearly 36 million shares of JP Morgan Chase stock in the third quarter and eliminated its stake in Walmart as part of a number of changes in its portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed a quarterly update on its stocks with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Buffett's company also revealed a new stake in software maker Oracle of 41.4 million shares.
Even before the new JP Morgan stake, Buffett's company was a major investor in big banks. During the quarter, Berkshire added to its investments in Bank of America, PNC Bank, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp and the Bank of New York Mellon.
Berkshire trimmed its Wells Fargo investment, but it has been doing that periodically to keep its holdings under 10 percent of the bank's stock and avoid additional restrictions.
Berkshire appeared to have sold off its 1.4 million Walmart shares during the quarter because the investment wasn't listed on Wednesday's filing.
Chinese carmaker plans US sale launch
BEIJING — Chinese automaker Zotye Auto said it plans to start selling vehicles in the United States in 2020.
Zotye said it will work with an American partner, HAAH Automotive Holdings. The companies said Wednesday the first model for the U.S. market will be an SUV but gave no details.
Zotye joins Chinese automakers that have announced ambitions to enter the U.S. market. The privately owned company headquartered in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also is developing electric vehicles with Ford Motor Co. for the China market.
General Motors Co. and Sweden's Volvo Cars export Chinese-made vehicles to the United States. China's BYD Auto sells battery-powered buses to U.S. transit companies.
Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.
Feds subpoena Snap over lawsuit
NEW YORK — Snap Inc. has received federal subpoenas related to a class-action lawsuit stemming from its 2017 initial public offering.
The lawsuit, filed last May, claims that Snap misled investors about its user growth before going public.
The company said in a statement Wednesday that it has been responding to subpoenas and requests for information from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. The company says its understanding that the regulators are looking into disclosures during its initial public offering about competition from Instagram.
The SEC and the DOJ declined to comment. Snap says it believes that the lawsuit is "meritless" and its IPO disclosures were "accurate and complete."
Snap has struggled to compete with Instagram especially after the Facebook-owned app successfully copied its popular "stories" feature.