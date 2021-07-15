Fed target hazardous goods sold on Amazon; chip shortage is a speed bump for US manufacturers

CPSC sues Amazon over hazardous goods
NEW YORK — Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children's pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don't protect users from getting electrocuted.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late July 14, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products.
Amazon said in a statement that it was "unclear" why the safety commission filed a complaint when the company already removed the "vast majority" of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to get rid of the products themselves.
The safety commission said Amazon's actions were "insufficient" and it wants the company to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back by customers.
The safety commission said it tested the products and found thousands of them to be hazardous.
Nearly 400,000 hair dryers didn't have a device in the plug that protects users from being electrocuted when dropped in water. And 24,000 carbon monoxide detectors didn't work when the gas was present.
Chip shortage dings US factory output
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory output slid last month as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production.
Manufacturing production dipped 0.1 percent in June for the third drop in five months, the Federal Reserve reported July 15.
Overall, industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.4 percent last month after increasing 0.7 percent in May. Industrial output is up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.
The chip shortage pushed production of cars, trucks and auto parts down 6.6 percent in June. Excluding autos, industrial production rose 0.4 percent last month.
China's growth slows but is still robust
BEIJING — China's economic growth slowed to a still-strong 7.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as a rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.
As expected, the growth reported July 15 fell from the previous quarter's explosive 18.3 percent, which was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world's second-largest economy closed factories, stores and offices to fight the coronavirus. China led a global recovery after the ruling Communist Party declared the disease under control last March and reopened most industries.
China's growth in the April-June quarter over the previous three months, the way other major economies report results, was 1.3 percent, reflecting a return to normal for factory activity and consumer spending as government stimulus and easy credit wind down. That was up from the January-March period's 0.6 percent expansion over the final three months of 2020 but still was among the past decade's weakest quarters.
"Overall, China's economy looks to be on track for recovery," said Chaoping Zhu of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report. The latest data, Zhu said, suggest the economy "has already peaked and is easing back to its long-term average growth rate."
China's outlook is clouded by a lingering trade war with Washington over Beijing's industrial development tactics. President Joe Biden has said he wants better ties with Beijing but has yet to say whether he will roll back tariff hikes imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.
Disney opening campus in central Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. said July 15 it planned to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
In a letter to employees, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated. The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, which is the size of the city of San Francisco, outside Orlando.
The new campus will be about 20 miles to the east of Disney World, in a neighborhood by Orlando International Airport.
"Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax," D'Amaro said in the letter.
30-year home loan falls for 3rd week
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported July 15 that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88 percent from 2.90 percent last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18 percent in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.22 percent from 2.20 percent last week.
Freddie Mac economists expect economic growth to gradually push mortgage rates higher in the second half of the year.