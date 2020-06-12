Fed says it will pull out all stops to lift economy; Walgreens, CVS won't lock products for black shoppers anymore

Fed restates vow to keep rates low
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has promised to use its "full range of tools" to pull the country out of a deep recession caused by a global pandemic, signaling that it would keep interest rates low through 2022.
In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the central bank said Friday that the COVID-19 outbreak was causing "tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world."
In response, the Fed said it's "committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time."
The Fed's report comes two days after a policy meeting where the central bank kept it benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero to 0.25 percent and signaled that it planned to keep it there for some time. The Fed said it would keep buying billions of dollars of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to support the operations of financial market.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will testify before congressional committees on the new report Tuesday and Wednesday. He is expected to face questioning from lawmakers eager to know how the central bank plans to further support the economy during what is expected to be the steepest economic downturn of the last seven decades.
Retailers end lockup of black items
NEW YORK — Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color, joining Walmart in ending a practice at some stores that has drawn the ire of customers.
"We are currently ensuring multicultural hair care and beauty products are not stored behind locked cases at any of our stores," Walgreens said in a statement late Thursday.
Walmart on Wednesday said it would ban the practice, which took place at a dozen of its 4,700 stores and became the focus of a federal discrimination lawsuit filed in 2018 that was dropped a year later.
Retailers are rethinking their merchandising strategies in the wake of protests across the nation against police brutality and racial inequality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While trying to undo discriminatory polices, they also realize they can't afford to turn off multicultural customers who are big spenders of beauty products.
Many stores have had a long-standing policy of locking up items that have high theft rates like batteries and razor blades. But experts say that locking up items catering to black customers, particularly in black neighborhoods, is widespread and retailers need to abolish it.
UK economy wipes out 18 years of gains
LONDON — The British economy has seen nearly two decades worth of growth wiped out as a result of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy shrank by a colossal 20.4 percent in April, the first full month that the country was under lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. All areas of the economy were hit during the month, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.
The monthly decline was unprecedented in scale and, adding the still substantial 5.8 percent decline in March, means the U.K. economy is around 25 percent smaller than it was in February.
"This startling fall in activity takes output in April back to around its level in July 2002," said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation.
With much of the economy still mothballed in May and June, the U.K. is heading for one of its deepest recessions ever — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the country is set to be the hardest-hit developed economy this year.
Starbucks creates BLM shirt for workers
SEATTLE — Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.
The T-shirt depicts protest signs with phrases including "Black Lives Matter," "Speak Up" and "Time for Change." One sign shows a raised black fist. "It's not a moment, it's a movement," the shirt reads.
Social media blew up over news reports that Starbucks had told employees in a memo they couldn't wear Black Lives Matter shirts or other paraphernalia because it might be used to amplify divisiveness. Protests have been erupting around the globe over the death of George Floyd in the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which has in turn re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement.
Starbucks did not respond to questions about its memo but said it is partnering with the Starbucks Black Partner Network and Black Starbucks leaders to make 250,000 shirts available to staffers in the U.S. and Canada. Until the corporate T-shirts are available, Starbucks staffers can wear their own Black Lives Matter T-shirts and other gear.
Starbucks Foundation last week pledged to donate $1 million to organizations that promote racial equity and social justice. The organizations will be nominated by employees.
Airlines take action against UK lockdown
LONDON — Three overseas airlines have launched legal action against the British government, describing the country’s plan to quarantine most incoming travelers as “flawed.’’
British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair say in a statement Friday that the quarantine will have a “devastating effect,’’ on tourism and the wider economy. The airlines want the government to re-adopt its previous quarantine policy, where quarantine is limited to passengers from “high risk” countries.
Quarantine measures imposed this week stipulate that all passengers — bar a handful of exceptions like truckers or medical workers — must fill in a form detailing where they will self-isolate for two weeks.
La. casinos suffer from virus fallout
LAFAYETTE, La. — Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it may lay off as many as 1,500 workers.
Monthly revenue reports show that casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments, The Advertiser reported.
And, though Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. hasn't set actual totals, it has sent more than 1,500 employees at its five Louisiana casinos letters advising them that they might be laid off, spokesman David Strow said Friday.
The company's notification to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said layoffs are expected during the first two weeks in July, the newspaper reported.
Affected workers include dealers, cashiers and others who work on gaming floors; cooks and other food service workers; and spa workers, parking attendants, security workers and custodians.
Airbnb, NYC end spat over data
NEW YORK — Airbnb and New York City will settle their fight over a law that sought to limit housing rental increases by requiring short-term rental platforms to share information about their listings, the two sides announced Friday.
Under the agreement, the Airbnb will dismiss its lawsuit against the city and the New York City Council will amend a 2018 law that required home-sharing platforms to provide detailed data on all their listings.
Under the amended law, home-sharing companies will still be required to provide information including addresses and names of hosts, but the law will apply only to listings that offer an entire home or that allow three or more guests to stay at one time.
The data will have to be provided on a quarterly basis, not monthly, as the local law originally required.
The law is intended to crack down on people who use Airbnb to run makeshift hotels. Critics say the de facto hotels push up rents for New Yorkers by diminishing available properties.