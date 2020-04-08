Fed lifts lending restrictions on SC's biggest bank; Boeing rival cuts output as demand for planes slows

Wells can make more business loans
NEW YORK — Citing the coronavirus pandemic and an unprecedented need for loans and assistance for small businesses, the Federal Reserve is lifting its lending restrictions on Wells Fargo.
The Fed has had Wells under a tight leash due to the bank's prior scandalous behavior, including the opening of millions of fake accounts.
The Fed will allow Wells to grow its assets, but only for loans that fall under the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program and the Fed's upcoming own small business lending program.
The PPP launched Friday. Wells, one of the largest small business lenders in the country, quickly hit its Fed-imposed $10 billion threshold on loans. Wells customers who tried to apply for a loan this week were told that Wells was unable to accept more applications, leaving them to scramble to find another bank that would lend to them under the program.
The Fed, using its supervisory powers over the nation's banking system, punished Wells Fargo in 2018 for the numerous scandals that plagued the bank. The bank's employees were caught opening millions of fraudulent accounts in order to meet sales figures, and found bundling auto insurance to auto loans when customers did not need it.
Wells, which has more branches and deposits in South Carolina than any other bank, had been pushing hard to have its asset cap removed.
Boeing rival Airbus cuts production
LONDON — European planemaker and Boeing Co. rival Airbus said Wednesday it is reducing production by about a third as demand for aircraft and travel plummets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it delivered 122 planes in the first quarter, but 60 remain undelivered. It delivered only 36 in March, down from 55 in February, as airlines asked to suspend orders while facing huge costs related to a near-total shutdown of air travel.
"We are adapting production to the new reality of the airlines," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said. "We are all going through an unprecedented situation and we want to do this together as much as possible."
Faury was unable to indicate how long the production cuts would last, saying only that Airbus would review its output on a monthly basis.
"It is not unlikely that aviation will look different after this COVID-19 crisis," he said.
The company said it was keeping tight control on its own costs and has not yet applied for government support, but said it might seek to tap European government programs that help pay the salaries of workers put on temporary leave.
Fed pledged to use full arsenal
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials pledged at two emergency meetings last month to use their full arsenal to bolster the U.S. economy being brought to its knees by the coronavirus outbreak.
Minutes of the two meetings released Wednesday show that Fed officials were alarmed at the impact the virus was already having on U.S. economic activity. They also noted the potential for further harm to businesses and households resulting from the stringent guidelines being put in place across the country to try to limit the virus' spread.
The minutes covered two emergency Fed meetings: The first held by teleconference on March 3 when it cut its benchmark policy rate by one-half percentage point, and a rare Sunday session on March 15 when it cut the rate again by a full percentage point.
The last rate cut returned the rate, which influences a range of consumer and business loans, to a record low of zero to 0.25 percent, where it had been for seven years in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Fed also brought back a number lending programs it had last used to keep money flowing in the financial system following the 2008 crisis. Those programs are designed to provide support for a variety of financial markets, from money market funds to corporate debt.
"Members emphasized that the Federal Reserve was prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses," the minutes said.
NC tech firm adding 1,200 jobs
RALEIGH — A North Carolina company that sells communications software to technology firms for conferencing and message applications plans to create nearly 1,200 jobs in the state over the next eight years, the state Commerce Department announced this week.
Bandwidth Inc. unveiled plans for $103 million in capital investment while the company expands its Raleigh headquarters and operations.
The company, created 20 years ago and currrently located on N.C. State University's Centennial Campus, plans to move its headquarters to land in west Raleigh that's been owned by the state. The Council of State, comprised of statewide elected leaders, separately agreed Tuesday to sell about 40 acres to Bandwidth for around $30 million.
Bandwidth counts Google, Microsoft, Cisco System and Zoom among companies that use its newortking technology, a Commerce Department news release said. The announcement comes as video conferencing has surged due to movement restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The predicted 1,165 new jobs on average will pay $97,000 annually. Bandwidth could receive cash payments of up to $32.8 million over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment threshholds through a state incentives program.
Bandwidth has a workforce of 750 employees, with significant operations in Rochester, N.Y., and Denver.
Fiat Chrysler recall tied to cameras
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles mainly in North America because the rear view camera image can stay illuminated longer than allowed.
The recall covers certain Ram pickups and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs from the 2019-2020 model years. Also included are certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee SUVs, and 2019 Dodge Challenger muscle cars. All have 8.4-inch or 12-inch radio displays.
The displays can stay illuminated for more than 10 seconds after the vehicles are shifted out of reverse gear. This can distract drivers. Fiat Chrysler says no crashes or injuries have been reported.
Owners will be notified starting May 22. Dealers will update the software or it could be done over the internet.