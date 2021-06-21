Fed chief says economy, inflation are growing; airlines, unions seek action on disruptive passengers

Powell: economy growing, inflation up 'notably'
WASHINGTON — The economy is growing at a healthy clip, and that has accelerated inflation, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says in written testimony to be delivered June 22 at a congressional oversight hearing.
Still, Powell reiterated his view that inflation's recent jump to a 13-year high would prove temporary.
"Inflation has increased notably in recent months," Powell said in the prepared remarks. He blamed the rise on several factors, including sharp price declines last year at the onset of the pandemic, which make inflation figures now, compared with a year ago, look much larger. Higher gas prices, and rapid increases in consumer spending as the economy reopens, coupled with supply bottlenecks, have also contributed to rising costs.
"As these transitory supply effects abate, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run goal," Powell said, referring to the 2 percent inflation rate the Fed typically targets. Currently, however, the Fed is seeking to push inflation slightly above 2% to make up for the roughly nine years that it has come in below that level.
Powell's remarks follow a meeting of the Fed's policymaking committee last week, when central bank officials signaled they now may increase the Fed's benchmark interest rate twice in 2023. That's earlier than the time frame they set out in March, when no rate hike was expected until after 2023.
Powell also said the Fed had formally begun discussing when and how the central bank might reduce the current $120 billion a month of Treasurys and mortgage-backed bonds that the Fed is purchasing each month.
Both moves were seen as evidence that the Fed wanted to signal it was prepared to keep inflation in check without initially taking any steps to pull back on its efforts to stimulate the economy.
Crackdown sought on unruly air travelers
WASHINGTON — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.
In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and unions for pilots and flight crew cited a "substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers' unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.''
In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a "zero-tolerance'' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.
Since then, the FAA has received more than 3,000 reports of unruly behavior and opened 465 investigations into assaults, threats of violence or interference with air crews. Many cases involved passengers who refused to wear masks aboard aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.
Through May, the FAA has sought some kind of enforcement action more than 400 times this year and pursued 57 civil penalties. So far, it has announced $368,000 in fines on 21 passengers.
Noting that federal law calls for up to 20 years imprisonment for passengers who intimidate or interfere with crew members, the letter urged "that more be done to deter egregious behavior, which is in violation of federal law and crewmember instruction .. the federal government should send a strong and consistent message through criminal enforcement that compliance with federal law and upholding aviation safety are of paramount importance.''
Facebook launches podcasts, live audio
MENLO PARK, Calif — Facebook is launching podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. to compete with emerging rivals.
Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week.
But podcasts and live audio have also been an outlet for racism, misinformation and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts. Facebook says its rules on abuse apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.
Norwegian Air names new CEO
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A new CEO for low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle was tapped June 21, a day after the board decided to immediately terminate the contract with Jacob Schram. Finance chief Geir Karlsen was named to lead the airline.
No reason was given for the change. Schram told the Norwegian news agency NTB that his firing "came as a great surprise to me."
The ailing airline has struggled with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan. Last month, Schram announced that Norwegian "has been saved." The claim came after Norwegian had concluded a rescue plan, raising $721 million.
In January, the Oslo-based airline said it was ending its long-haul operations and was focusing instead on European destinations. The company then presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.
Chinese banks vow to step up crypto ban
BEIJING — China’s biggest banks have promised to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban.
Regulators appear to be worried that despite a 2013 ban on Chinese institutions handling cryptocurrencies, the state-run financial system might be exposed indirectly to risks. The four major state-owned banks and payment service Alipay promised to step up monitoring of customers and block use of their accounts to buy or trade crypto-currencies.
Promoters of crypto-currencies say they allow anonymity and more flexibility, but Chinese regulators warn that might facilitate criminal activity.