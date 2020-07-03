Reader photo pick of the week: Sculpture

I will admit, I could have picked a more patriotic topic for this week. However, y'all delivered on that anyway, and we received submissions of sculptures in places from sea to shining sea.

Our winner this week is Stu Mlot of Mount Pleasant, whose close-up of the war memorial honoring local veterans at the Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant is both sculptural and patriotic.

Next week's topic: Heat. This could mean the heat index outside slowly climbing, the peppers in your favorite spicy food or even the sparks from some Independence Day fireworks. Show us some of your favorites.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.