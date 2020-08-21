Reader photo pick of the week: Rhythm

Rhythm could have been a difficult concept to capture visually, but the submissions this week delivered.

Our winner is Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island with a striking and different take on the topic. In his photo, the rhythm of the sculptural columns at the Palais Royal in Paris is mirrored in their black and white pattern as well as the structural columns behind them.

Plus, the children playing egg shakers as they accompany a ukuleleist in the Montmartre Village area of Paris in Tom O'Brien of Charleston's photo certainly have rhythm.

Next week's topic: Blues. After rhythm, it only makes sense. This could mean a wailing saxophone, an afternoon of sky and sea, or a bouquet of hydrangeas. Send us whatever blues means to you.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.