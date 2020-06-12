Reader photo pick of the week: Marshland

Here in Charleston, we all love our beaches. But just as beautiful in their own way are the marshlands of the Lowcountry, home to countless wildlife and boundless natural allure. This week's photo contest pays homage to those vistas.
Our winner is Michael Summer, who captured a stunning South Carolina wetlands landscape, complete with a vivid warmth of color, with a sweeping sense of depth.
Next week's topic: A Day in the Park. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lowcountry has plenty of places to let you social distance while still getting some fresh air. Show us some of your favorites.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.