Reader photo pick of the week: Golden

We wanted to celebrate something bright and beautiful in this week's reader photo contest, so we felt an ode to the golden glows of the Lowcountry and beyond felt appropriate. We received a ton of stunning sunset shots and golden hour vistas.

Our winner is Ronald Allan Charles, of Goose Creek, who captured the look of hammered gold in the water of Costa Rican sunset. Our other finalists are Bill Goff, of Daniel Island, and Michael Haley, of Kiawah Island, whose respective cathedral and fish photos were not only golden but also intriguing and different.

Next week's topic: Sculpture. Brookgreen Gardens has a ton, some plants add sculptural elements to a garden, and some aren't even stationary (check out Alexander Calder's mobiles for inspiration). Show us some of your favorites.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

