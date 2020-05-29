Reader photo pick of the week: Flowing

This week's reader photo pick took us out of the Lowcountry and into the mountains to capture the flowing beauty of the natural world. Both of this week's winners emphasized the majesty of water with simplicity and grace.
We really enjoyed Michael Haley's shot of a serene waterfall cascading against a lush backdrop, as well as Merv Gibson's photo, which capitalized on a long exposure effect to create a sense of motion.
Next week's topic: Charleston window boxes. Send us your best shots of those iconic floral arrangements so dear to the character of our city.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.