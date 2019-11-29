Dogs may very well be one of the most universally beloved things on the planet, and you all didn't disappoint with photos of your favorite furry friends.
This week's winner is Deb Jones, who captured a charming beagle strolling across a footbridge above a stream in Thailand. She says, "Since there are so many stray dogs, they put shirts on the dogs that actually have a family that loves them."
We loved the mix of bright sunlight and darker shadows in the photo's composition, and just couldn't resist that adorable face turning toward the camera as if begging for attention.
Next week's topic: Twilight. It's getting dark earlier now, so we want to see your best, most creative shots of those moody minutes between day and night.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.