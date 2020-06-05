Reader photo pick of the week: Charleston window boxes

We wanted to explore a topic that screams "iconic Charleston" with this week's reader photos. The window boxes of downtown, particularly delightful in this transition from spring into summer, seemed like a natural choice.
The winners this week are Ann Auburn, who captured an especially vibrant explosion of floral color against a muted background, and Robert Peterson, who writes that his photo showcases a good balance of "Charleston elements." We have to agree — and the symmetry's an added bonus. Joel Rosenblatt captured window boxes from one of the many times he's taken guests and visitors on carriage rides.
Next week's topic: Marshland. Send us your best shots of this staple of the Lowcountry landscape.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.