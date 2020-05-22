Reader photo pick of the week: Burst

We wanted to escape the mundane with this week's reader photo pick, and instead focus on photos that captured moments of excitement and brief flashes of exuberance. From splashes of color to explosive snapshots of motion, this week's submissions all burst with energy.
Our winners this week are Katrina Doig, who beautifully documented a whirlwind of color and movement; Bill Lackner, whose striking use of angles really popped; and Richard Hernandez, for finding such a stunning mosaic of color.
Next week's topic: Flowing. Send us your best fluid, shifting, motion-inspired shots.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.