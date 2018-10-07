YALLFest selling tickets
to 8th annual festival
The 8th annual YALLFest, a popular young adult book festival hosted by Blue Bicycle Books, is slated for Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets for the keynote and spotlight conversations, featuring Jenny Han and Morgan Matson, Natasha Ngan and James Patterson, and R.J. Palacio and Neal Shusterman, now are available at https://yallfest.boldtypetickets.com/.
Tickets for other events, including Fierce Friday and the Penguin Red Carpet Preview, will be released soon. Most festival events, including the YALLCrawl signings on Nov. 9 and the panels and signings on Nov. 10, are free and unticketed.
About 70 authors and promoters of young adult fiction will participate in the festival, which draws hundreds of fans to Upper King Street each year. For more information, go to yallfest.org.
Children's book author
inspired by Lowcountry
Children’s book author Kevin Kurtz celebrates the release of his newest picture book, "A Day in a Forested Wetland," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Francis Beidler Forest in Harleyville. Children can take a guided tour of the sites that inspired the book, go on a scavenger hunt and meet the author, who will read from the book.
This is the latest installment in Kurtz’s "A Day in a …" series and follows his "A Day in the Salt Marsh." Kurtz, who lives in Rochester, N.Y., was inspired to write this book while working as an environmental educator in the Lowcountry. He has written curriculum about science and nature for numerous organizations, including the marine geology research vessel the JOIDES Resolution. Now, Kurtz spends his days writing and visiting schools across the country to talk with students about nature.
"A Day in a Forested Wetland" is available, starting Oct. 10, from online and traditional book sellers as a $17.95 hardcover, $9.95 paperback and $6.95 ebook.
—Adam Parker