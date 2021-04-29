Wonderful opportunities for outdoor entertainment in Charleston this weekend

With Charleston's weather gaining perfection, there are plenty of ways throughout the area to take in this idyllic time of year.
Enjoy a concert at Johns Island County Park. Explore inspired textiles at a North Charleston exhibition.
Kicking around at home? You can even create your own local artisan pot via a West Ashley pottery studio kit or take a virtual tour of an impressive downtown Charleston home.
Find fiber art at North Charleston Arts Fest
The North Charleston Arts Fest is on this year with a host of events and exhibitions that span media and age ranges.
Among the offerings is the annual juried exhibition with works in fiber created by 41 African American artists from throughout the United States. They each explore the theme of sankofa, or remembering our past in order to protect our future.
When and where: Through May 2; the festival takes place at venues throughout North Charleston, detailed at northcharlestonartsfest.com.
Why it's hot: The tactile is back.
Who it's for: Arts enthusiasts of all ages.
Rock the night away at Johns Island County Park
Vinyl Daze is part of the new concert series at Johns Island County Park. Vinyl Daze performs '70s and '80s rock, country, Motown and Carolina beach music.
Concertgoers must register in advance for a 10-by-10 square for up to four people available on a first-come, first-served basis upon arrival.
Bring chairs, blankets, tables and such to be used at your square — but no outdoor food, alcohol or coolers.
For information on the Johns Island Concert Series, call 843-795-4386 or go to CharlestonCountyParks.com.
When and where: May 1 with gates open at 6 p.m. and music from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road, just off River Road in Johns Island.
Why it's hot: Spring has sprung and it's time for fun.
Who it's for: Those who are ready for moonlight dancing.
Virtual hard-hat tour of a rehabbed home
The Preservation Society of Charleston's monthlong series of events surrounding the city’s rich and storied past shine a light on the pressing issues threatening Charleston and its remarkable preservation projects.
On May 2, join Executive Director Kristopher King on a virtual tour of the John Ravenel House at 5 East Battery St.
When and where: On May 2, access to the 5 East Battery virtual tour begins at home on your computer screen at http://bit.ly/pscvirtualtours.
Why it's hot: Preservation is part of Charleston's DNA.
Who it's for: Anyone keen for a close-up on exceptional architecture.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Mex 1 Block Party
It may be just past the weekend, but it's Cinco de Mayo and that means party.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is ready to celebrate. Among its festivities is the Cinco Block Party at the West Ashley location.
Blocking off its parking lot, Mex 1 is putting on a spirited outdoor and indoor party with two outdoor bars serving $5 margaritas and live music by Yellowknife and friends. The party is free, with parking next door at the Rogue Motion parking lot.
When and where: May 5 from 5-10 p.m.; Mex 1's West Ashley location, 817 St. Andrews Blvd.
Why it's hot: There was never a better reason for a fresh margarita.
Who it's for: Those ready to rock around the guac.
Do you like to play with clay? Then check it out
Terrace Clay Studio has designed a pottery kit for those of you who want to play with clay at home.
Conceived for use by children, grandchildren and adults, too, it comes with all the materials you need, as well as instruction for a pinch pot, though you can create whatever inspires you.
When done, bring it to the studio and they will fire it for you.
To purchase, message the studio via its Instagram account at www.instagram.com/terraceclaystudio.
When and where: Kits are available during business hours at Terrace Clay Studio, 2041 Wappoo Drive in West Ashley.
Why it's hot: It's hands-on enjoyment.
Who it's for: Creative souls of all ages ready to make a masterpiece.