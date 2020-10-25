Witchy debut novel by author with Charleston ties has echoes of struggles in 2020

Witches are experiencing a comeback of sorts in popular culture. Novelist Alexis Henderson's debut book, inspired partly by the "sun-soaked marshland of Charleston" where she lived for many years, is embracing that trend.

"The Year of the Witching," published by an imprint of Penguin Random House, tells the story of Immanuelle, a girl of mixed-race heritage on the outskirts of an oppressively patriarchal religious society called Bethel.

Though she tries to conform to the church’s strict protocol, she feels called to the forbidden Darkwood surrounding Bethel, where she encounters the spirits of four witches and is horrified to learn of her own connection to witchcraft.

The book covers racism, complicity, generational trauma, but most of all the institutionalized misogyny that preys on young women. Oh, and there are also plagues.

In other words, it's the perfect book for Halloween 2020.

Henderson, who recently relocated to Columbus, Ohio, from Charleston, acknowledged it was “weird and eerie” how much of her book turned out to be relevant this year. She knew there were topics that would remain timely for a while, specifically the struggle against a patriarchal society.

But she didn't expect an actual plague to hit.

“It was just frightening and strange,” she said.

Mainly, though, the book is about all kinds of witches, making it just one in a long line of examples of books and movies to emerge and re-emerge.

Netflix's show "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" updates the classic "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" comics and show for a modern audience. The TV show "A Discovery of Witches" will air its second season sometime next year. Henderson's book has a much similar atmosphere to the 2015 horror movie "The Witch," and "The Craft: Legacy," a remake of "The Craft" from 1966, will hit theaters on Halloween.

On the shelves, "The Year of the Witching" finds itself side by side with books like "The Witches" by Roald Dahl (which just got its own update with a movie starring Anne Hathaway) and other new releases on The Oprah Magazine's "The 22 Best Books About Witches For Adults, Teens, and Budding Practitioners."

But witches haven't been relegated to just fiction. In 2019, the New York Times ran the article "Witches Are Having Their Hour," an interview with podcast host and practicing witch Pam Grossman. Nonfiction books like "Initiated: Memoirs of a Witch" by Amanda Yates Garcia and "Witchery: Embrace the Witch Within" by Juliet Diaz landed themselves on Book Riot's roundup of 20 of the best books about witches of 2019.

Henderson loves that “The Year of the Witching” got to be a part of what she calls a canon of witchy books of “people who are righteously angry over injustice, and they use that anger and channel it into shifting or dismantling systems of power.”

She remembers watching interest in witches pick up around the time the #MeToo movement was happening and thinking that it was no coincidence.

“The witch has come to represent women or ... people who are marginalized or pushed to the outskirts,” she said. “It’s a representation of those people reclaiming their power or achieving power through spiritual means or whatever means necessary."

North Charleston bookstore Itinerant Literate chose "The Year of the Witching" for its October Get Lit book club, a good fit due to the author's Charleston connections and the owners' own interest in books featuring witches.

To co-owner Julia Turner, witches have always represented independent people who are persecuted for living outside of society's norms. She said they noticed an uptick in witchy interest around the time of the 2016 election, which has held pretty consistent since. One of their big sellers this year is the book "Witches, Sluts, Feminists" by Kristen J. Sollee, a contemporary look at witches through history and how they're associated with feminism.

Henderson describes “The Year of the Witching” as an expression of the things she was both fascinated with and frightened by.

Henderson grew up in Savannah and was homeschooled from age 6 until her senior year of high school. Her experience with the more conservative parts of Christianity and religion during that time became a definite influence on the structure of the church in the book. Southern Gothic stories, and the book "The Witch of Blackbird Pond," which Henderson remembers reading with her mother, also have a strong influence.

“I always knew that I wanted to write something about witches; I always knew I wanted to write something cult-like, and the two sort of married themselves,” she said.

Every type of witch is in this book: from wise woman to seductress to deer-skull-headed monster. But this diversity isn't just for witches. Henderson says when she was writing the book, she had this simple, “almost naïve” hope of just wanting to read a witch story that centered around a character that looked like her in the fantastic, Gothic horror setting she loves to read about.

“I was writing and trying to kind of fulfill that hope or dream,” she said. “I also realized that I was kind of craving fantasy that reflected the diversity of our world.”

Henderson makes it clear that there are people of color and queer people in Bethel, and she wanted to challenge herself to explore those different perspectives.

“I felt like I had seen stories that focus on really insular, racist, cult-like, patriarchal communities before," she said, "but oftentimes, the other members of the society that were pushed to the margins were unmentioned or just written out of those stories.”

Writing about Bethel was also a challenge. When she tackled fantasy before, it was pure escapism, but now it felt like “looking in a mirror, seeing a reflection of our world, and given the state of our world currently, it was kind of difficult.”

She was nervous about finding an audience for the book. “Nobody wants more horror, when our everyday lives are kind of horrific right now.”

But people found their way to the book anyway. One of the women in Itinerant Literate's book club discussion said she read "The Year of the Witching" in two days.

"People, when they want to escape from what's happening, they want something that's really engrossing," Turner said. "And fantasy often hits on it, and I don't think it matters if it's dark fantasy or not. They just want to be in a different world."

Henderson hopes readers are able to find hope from Immanuelle’s experience in "The Year of the Witching."

“She goes through this terrible ordeal, she fights for what's right, she fights for what she believes in, she clings to hope and the world is better for it,” she said. “And I can only hope that we have the same sort of outcome, the same fate.”