Boxers or briefs — that's probably where most men’s knowledge of their fertility begins and ends.
But with male fertility steadily decreasing nationally, some experts are stressing that men should be having fertility conversations more often, especially considering that what you wear underneath your pants doesn't play a determining role in male factor infertility.
“When we’re out having drinks at the bar, it’s about the football game, it’s not about what my sperm count was,” said Dr. John Schnorr, a board certified endocrinologist and co-founder of Coastal Fertility.
A 2017 study examining fertility in men found that between 1973 and 2011 there was a more than 50 percent decline in the sperm counts among men from North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Lifestyle factors such as obesity, testosterone and drug use, and alcohol consumption have been found to be contributing factors to the decline.
Because of this, some fertility specialists have been looking more into the common causes of male infertility and the larger message behind the decline.
In the debate over boxers and briefs, some studies have shown that men who wear boxers had higher sperm counts than men who wore briefs, but neither are a determining cause of actual infertility. The reason for the difference in sperm count has largely to do with the temperature difference. Men who wear briefs would simply produce more body heat, a factor that is not as conducive to higher sperm production.
In reality, Schnorr said a deeper conversation between a doctor and a patient is needed to address the health issues around declining fertility.
About seven years ago, James Island resident Matt Watson and his wife, Erin, struggled for over a year to conceive a child before deciding to consult with Schnorr. That’s when they learned that one of the main causes of their struggle was Matt’s low sperm count.
His sperm count was around 700,000, but the average count ranges between 15 million and 200 million. With a lot of his male patients, Schnorr explained that having conversations like this is usually difficult.
“Some of our hardest consults is when you tell a couple that there’s male factor infertility,” said Schnorr. “The man frequently shuts down.”
Where women are often accepting of their role in infertility, Schnorr explained he usually has to present men with the information in a way that doesn’t threaten their masculinity.
Watson was pretty receptive.
“I think for a lot of people, finding out the issue is stressful,” Watson said. “Some people spend a hundred grand on it and have nothing to show for it.”
The couple eventually learned that Matt’s infertility didn’t even have anything to do with things like underwear or even his actual health. In Matt’s case, he had a genetic abnormality that resulted in him having an extra Y chromosome. This abnormality directly impacted his fertility.
Where some men might not even be aware that genetics could play such a direct role, Schnorr said genetic abnormalities as a cause of male factor infertility are about one in a hundred.
In cases where bad health habits are the main factor, Schnorr has found the situation to be easily correctable.
“Those are all the things that we really need to look to and correct if we’re gonna have a positive impact on male fertility," he said.
Schnorr found that they end up helping around half of their patients just by working with them to correct their lifestyle and improve their overall health. In most cases, men are more likely to break good health rules than women are, he said.
But another thing that is a big cause of infertility in men that is overlooked are body-building hormones such as steroids and testosterone. Though many body builders are aware of the impact those products would have on their ability to conceive a child, Schnorr said they see a lot of men who aren't aware of it.
“Generally it’s the prescribing physician not educating them about the negative impacts of testosterone treatment," he said.
A 2013 study found that using testosterone replacement therapy directly inhibits the production of sperm. It also found that it usually takes up to a year for a man who goes off the hormones to get back to normal sperm production.
"Testosterone supplementation is not used for fertility," said Dr. Stephanie Singleton, owner of the Fertility Center of Charleston.
This is one of the reasons why experts recommend couples consult them when they are having issues conceiving a child for a long period of time. That way they can get specifics on what the problem is and get introduced to other methods of conception if necessary.
With the Watsons, they were eventually able to conceive their daughter, Smith, now 7, through a process referred to as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD. That way the couple could get an embryo analyzed for genetic defects prior to implanting it for a pregnancy.
“If we had got tested earlier, it would’ve been a lot better," Matt said.
His wife, Erin, said, "It was a blessing that we knew what (the problem) was."
Singleton has found that 45 percent of the time that a couple struggles with conceiving a child it is male factor related, even though most men think fertility is a woman's problem, she said.
That's why she and many other fertility specialists believe men should be having this conversation more often.
"I think it's a problem that more men have then they realize," she said.