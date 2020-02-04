It's not hard to find the popular "bone cracking" videos online.

Typically in the videos, a young social media influencer lays across a special table. Then an expert pushes and contorts his or her body until it pops or cracks. It's similar to what someone hears when they crack their knuckles, except it's much louder.

While the clips are often filled with laughter, they can be jarring and intimidating if the procedure isn't properly explained or expertly done. That's also why some specialists are a little leery of the trend's growing popularity. That, and the fact that everyone might not necessarily need that specific treatment.

“That’s just one part ... that's not the totality of what we do," said Dr. Alykhan Shariff, a chiropractor and owner of Advanced Spinal Care.

That "bone cracking," referred to professionally as a spinal manipulation or adjustment, is one of many treatments chiropractors and other specialists service patients with. The purpose of an adjustment, though, is to help with a misalignment with the spine.

That misalignment can lead to issues like muscle and joint pain, unneeded pressure on nerves and problems with movement. During an adjustment session, a specialist, typically a chiropractor, applies a controlled force to the joint of a patient's spine.

The goal is to move the joint in a way it would not be able to move on its own.

"Not to make a sound," Shariff said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, people with issues surrounding lower back pain and neck pain are typically ones who end up benefiting from an adjustment.

But some of the recent popular videos have led a few patients in the wrong direction about what to expect during a visit with a chiropractor.

“I’ve had patients come in and say they want to be cracked from head to toe,” Shariff said.

Before an adjustment is even mentioned, a chiropractor has to thoroughly go through the patient's health history. They then go through an examination and a diagnostic test with the patient. Then, a chiropractor can determine if an adjustment is necessary.

If the professional doesn't do this and doesn't supply a reason as to why they aren't doing an examination or diagnostic test, then that's typically a sign that the specialist may not have the right expertise, people in the chiropractic field say.

“That should be kind of a red flag that this person may not be qualified to be performing that type of procedure," said Dr. Joseph Carew, a chiropractor and board member with the S.C. Chiropractic Association.

For some people, an adjustment may not be necessary. There is the option for spinal mobilization, which doesn't involve a thrust and is based on the natural range of motion of a joint. There's a general massage treatment and, in some places, a treatment where ultrasound waves help with loosening tight muscles.

But the fear surrounding the adjustment videos is that they often place a lot of emphasis on the cracking sound. In a few of the videos he has seen, Carew said he's noticed that there have been clear edits to make the cracks sound louder.

“Some of them are just overdone. They just overdo the noise," he said.

But the cracking usually heard isn't really an indicator of anything significant. Dr. Nicklaus Barnes, owner of Charleston Chiropractic Associates, said the cracking noise is just gas releasing from the joints. In a few minutes, the gas literally returns to the same space.

"It can happen every 20 minutes, it's just a natural part of the process," he said.

He has even had patients who have never experienced the cracking sound when getting an adjustment.

“That’s a trip the first time that happens in the office," he said.

Experts also are worried that seeing the videos out of context might give patients a lot of fear about an adjustment.

Carew said some of the techniques used by the specialists in a few of the videos he has seen are not common and come across as a little aggressive.

But the good thing about the videos, experts have found, is that they are opening people's eyes to the profession. They advise those interested in building a relationship with a chiropractor to do as much research as possible.

According to a 2012 National Health Interview Survey, 53 percent of surveyed individuals noted to receiving a chiropractic manipulation for general wellness reasons; 63 percent did so for a specific health condition.

Even if a person doesn't have pain issues, it doesn't hurt to make an appointment with a chiropractor, practitioners say. Sometimes patients may not notice they have a problem, Shariff said.

“Just because you don’t have tooth pain doesn’t mean you don’t go to a dentist," he said.