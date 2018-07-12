The feature-length documentary "What Haunts Us" by Porter-Gaud alumna Paige Goldberg Tolmach has been nominated for a 2018 Emmy award for "exceptional merit."
The film was picked up by the Starz network earlier this year. Other nominees in the category are "City of Ghosts (A&E), "Jane" (National Geographic) and "Strong Island (Netflix).
"What Haunts Us" strives to come to terms with the damage caused by Eddie Fischer, who taught at Porter-Gaud from 1972 to 1982. Fischer was discovered to have abused 20 boys at Porter-Gaud, and as many as 50 total.
The documentary concentrates on the Porter-Gaud Class of 1979, which has lost six people to suicide in the years since the scandal became public.
In March, Tolmach was in Charleston for a special screening of her movie at the Terrace Theatre, which was followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session that included Porter-Gaud alumni and school officials, child advocates, one of the movie producers, a journalist who covered the story and others.
In April, Porter-Gaud's board of trustees voted to remove the name of former Headmaster Berkeley Grimball from two buildings and an award. Grimball had failed to put a stop to the sexual abuse during Fischer's tenure at the school, a jury found in 2000.