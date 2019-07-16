Brantley Saunders said she remembers going to a restaurant in Charleston and ordering a ginger ale in a champagne glass. There weren't any alcohol free cocktails so she said the bartender looked at her like she was crazy.
“That makes you feel like a weirdo," the 35-year-old Charleston resident said.
Saunders hasn't had a drink since March and considers herself to be a part of a new movement called sober curious.
“I don’t consider myself an alcoholic," she said.
Sober curious is a term for people who are essentially rethinking their relationship with drinking Saunder explained. It's for people who might consider themselves gray area drinkers and not necessarily someone with an alcohol use disorder or alcoholism.
“Anything that reduces the stigma is worthwhile," said Dr. Raymond Anton, a scientific director with the Alcohol Research Center at the Medical University of South Carolina about the new movement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that excessive use of alcohol accounts for an annual average of nearly 90,000 deaths. In 2010 the CDC found that alcohol use costs the United States nearly $250 billion.
In South Carolina it was nearly $4 billion with South Carolina being one of the few southern states with a high prevalence of binge drinking or 4 more more drinks on a single occasion.
While notable, Anton emphasizes that collecting data on drinking is challenging since most people underestimate their drinking.
“It means different things to different people," he said.
But in the meantime more people have started to pick-up the term sober curious on social media, including Saunders.
One of the pioneers of this new movement has been Ruby Warrington, an author that literally wrote a book called sober curious. A description of the book by Warrington's publisher leads with one question: "Would life be better without alcohol?"
Saunders said, "That can be a really difficult question to discuss in your own life.”
Saunders explained that Charleston is a big drinking city. So the idea of even considering any form of sobriety can be intimidating she said.
“They even have yoga classes with beer at the end of them,” she said.
Steve Palmer is a managing partner with Indigo Restaurant Group. One of their restaurants called The Macintosh is one of the places in Charleston where someone can get a spirit-free crafted drink.
“It was inspired by the fact that I’m a sober person," Palmer said, who got sober back in 2001.
He explained that he isn't surprised to hear about a movement like the sober curious movement since more businesses have started to include alcohol-free drink options.
Last year, he said one of their liquor companies approached them to do a non-alcoholic drink competition.
“There were 200 people there that night," he said. “There really is an audience.”
And Saunders said that she is happy to see restaurant managers like Palmer now considering people like her more.
She said in the past she was a heavy drinker. There was even a period in her life where she was regularly drinking a bottle of wine. In her private life, she described drinking as this ever present fix all and stress reliever.
When she was with friends, she said it hyped up her personality.
“Drinking was like this magic potion that made me a social butterfly," she said.
There was never really a traumatic point where she had a wake-up call about her drinking she said. She remembers reading a book called "This Naked Mind" by Annie Grace.
At the end of the book there was 30-day alcohol-free challenge. So last October she didn't drink at all. And though she went back to drinking after the 30 days, she said the experiment always stuck with her.
After a bad night of drinking she decided to at least moderate her drinking. She went to drinking once a month. In March she decided to be completely sober.
She didn’t do Alcoholics Anonymous or rehab. She said she just read books, listened to podcasts and followed people on social media. This was mainly why she said she identified so much with being sober curious.
She said she never felt like she hit rock-bottom with her drinking.
“Not everybody ‘s addiction looks the same," she said.
She eventually got inspired to start a blog called Holy City Alcohol Free where she documents her experience of living in the city without alcohol. She also got inspired to create a book club.
The first book for the club was Warrington's "Sober Curious" and the first meeting had 12 people.
“It was really awesome to find people who were looking for the same things I was looking for," She said.
Anton explained that more alcohol experts are leaning toward pushing moderating drinking versus going completely alcohol free.
“It emphasizes the benefits of lower level drinking instead of the dangers of higher level usage," he said.
So identifying as sober curious probably seems more attainable for most people he explained. For young people he said this is especially important.
Typically the average woman can have one drink a day, and the average man can have two without any major health concerns. But under-aged drinking leads to a person having higher risk of alcohol use disorder in their 20's he said.
“The brain is developing during those years," he said.
Excessive drinking and routine binge drinking can lead to health concerns like high blood pressure, stroke and liver disease in older people he explained. And with younger people he said there is an increased risk for things like driving under influence and falling accidents.
But Saunders explains that in general she just wants people to understand that being sober in Charleston is possible and that something terrible doesn't have to happen for them to rethink their drinking.
"You're not alone," she said. "We're not alone."