What Charleston residents should watch for as coronavirus spreads globally

Since the coronavirus may have similar symptoms to illnesses like the common cold, experts note there are things people can potentially look out for before rushing to the hospital with concerns.

A coronavirus is a family of viruses that cause illnesses like the common cold and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The specific coronavirus that has swept the world and was discovered in December in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, is being referred to as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

The disease caused by this virus is called coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19. While research is still being done on the virus, understanding of the illness is based on experts' previous knowledge of similar coronaviruses.

But mild symptoms of the virus look similar to what is seen with the common cold and influenza. Those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. For the coronavirus, those symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after a person has been exposed.

Dr. Lee Biggs, the chief medical officer for Trident Health, said shortness of breath and chest pain usually are key indicators that something severe may be wrong. They could be a sign that an illness is progressing.

“Those are the folks who should present for care," he said.

Symptoms showing up after previous exposure to someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 can also be motivation for seeking medical assistance. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes. It can also survive on surfaces.

Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease specialist with the Medical University of South Carolina, told attendees of a February MUSC Science Cafe meeting that once a person has their first symptom appear, they are definitely infectious.

According to the Mayo Clinic, coronavirus symptoms can range from mild to severe. The majority of cases recorded in China have been considered mild by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In a study by the center, a case was considered mild if it didn't involve pneumonia or an infection in the lungs.

If those mild cases did involve pneumonia, the lung infection was mild.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for the virus. Those who do have it should seek supportive care to help manage symptoms.

"It would be managed the same way we’ve been managing seasonal influenza," Biggs said.

The difference, he said, is that those coronavirus patients would have to go through more isolation. But symptom management is especially important for older patients since the coronavirus has been found to be more deadly for patients over 80.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control advises that frequent hand-washing and staying at home when sick is the best way for people to protect themselves and others.