The Westminster Foundation has filed a lawsuit naming Rider University and Beijing Kaiwen Education Technology Co. in an effort to stop the sale of Westminster Choir College to the Chinese company.
The Westminster Choir is an essential part of Spoleto Festival USA. Led by Joe Miller, the choir offers its own concerts, and its singers form opera choruses and join a variety of productions and performances.
The new complaint filed in Trenton, N.J., this week alleges that Beijing Kaiwen has created a sham nonprofit to conceal the true ownership of the school after the acquisition by its parent Badachu Holdings Group, a Chinese government-owned investment group.
“Rider University’s proposed sale of Westminster Choir College to Beijing Kaiwen ... is a disguised takeover of an American college by the Chinese government," said Bruce Afran, attorney for the Westminster Foundation, a group organized to oppose the sale and protect Westminster’s independence. “This proposed sale will endanger Westminster’s long tradition of academic freedom,” he said.
The Foundation is worried that Beijing Kaiwen will take control of Westminster’s $20 million endowment and use the fund at its discretion.
Beijing Kaiwen and Rider University officials have insisted the sale is legitimate and the priority is to preserve and strengthen Westminster Choir College. Beijing Kaiwen has promised to invest in the college and bolster its programming. Officials have said that an effort to find a good buyer of the college resulted in few viable offers, and that the arrangement with the Chinese company provided the best opportunity to ensure that the college could further its goals and protect its interests.
But many alumni, faculty and other stakeholders have objected strongly to the deal.
Plaintiffs in the complaint filed this week are Westminster alumni and donors who have joined an existing lawsuit by Princeton Theological Seminary which also is trying to block the sale. The new complaint alleges that under U.S. and New Jersey nonprofit law, Rider University has no power to sell Westminster to a commercial or Chinese government-controlled entity with no experience in higher education or professional musical training.
“Except for six months of partial management of a primary and middle school in Beijing,” said Constance Fee, president of the Westminster Foundation, “Beijing Kaiwen has no experience in higher education, which is hardly sufficient to qualify it to operate a world-renowned American professional school training singers, conductors, and music educators.”
What's more, she said, academic freedom could be threatened by the arrangement.
“Westminster Choir has been invited on a courtesy tour of China by Kaiwen, but we understand that its concert repertoire must be approved by the Chinese government, a governmental intervention never before imposed on Westminster or its performing groups," Fee said. "Those of us who cherish academic and artistic freedom cannot sit by while an authoritarian government begins to gain control of American colleges and universities.”