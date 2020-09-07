Warm weather, long season keep SC watermelon growers busy through Labor Day

COLUMBIA — Watermelons, it turns out, don’t need much water to grow.

A warm climate is more important. That’s part of the reason the plantings suit South Carolina. As long as the weather stays balmy, watermelon season here can stretch well beyond the peak months of summer.

Growers circle Labor Day on their calendars, marking the unofficial end of harvests. But here, in a good year, crops will produce from April until Fall’s first frost.

And while it's not one of the state's most abundant crops, the roughly 100 million pounds of watermelon produced across 4,600 acres of farmland each year ranks South Carolina among the country's top growers.

Statewide, though it ranks well below other top crops like corn and peaches.

Watermelon is an $18 million industry in South Carolina.

That’s according to the South Carolina Watermelon Association, the state’s decades-old voice for watermelon growers and sellers. The group has an organizing board, roughly 100 members and a mission to raise money for research and other projects promoting the “smile fruit.”

Though, as the association’s new website notes, watermelon, a cousin of the cucumber, is actually a vegetable. And, as the group pitches, it’s a healthy option for any diet, rich with vitamins and cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Another benefit: Because they are made almost entirely of water, there’s no beating watermelons as a source of hydration.

“The best thing you can eat after working out is watermelon,” said Kyle Tisdale, the association’s executive director, pointing to a recent study that showed watermelon helps athletes recover better than sports drinks.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The University of South Carolina orders bins of watermelon for its athletes to munch on after sporting events. In Charleston, representatives from the watermelon association attend the Cooper River Bridge Run every year to pass watermelon to runners at the finish line — though not this year as the race was cancelled because of the novel coronavirus.

The area is also the home of the Charleston Gray melons, developed by a local horticulturist in the 1950s. Though not grown as often as they once were, the sweet melons with fading-green rinds and an oblong shape can grow to 40 pounds.

Large melons like that are not only good for sharing, but — as the association shows in recipes it publishes on its website — they are also versatile.

They can be used for the obvious: Watermelon raspberry lemonade. Then there’s the more imaginative “Fire and Ice” salsa, watermelons diced and tossed with jalapenos, cilantro and lime. And for the indulgent there's watermelon cupcakes.

“There’s not one way to eat a watermelon,” said Mike Sullivan of Sullivan Produce in Pageland.

Growing watermelon, Sullivan said, takes time and patience. His farm spends the off-season plowing and preparing its 150 acres. The melons need as little as 14 hours of watering a week and take as long as three months to reach maturity (Amateur home growers may nurture a plant for an entire summer and yield only a single melon).

But by the end of season, Sullivan’s watermelon farm will produce as many as 120 truckloads. His and other growers push their produce at farmer’s markets, but Tisdale said most people through Labor Day can find local watermelon at retail groceries.

Check the sticker on any melon to see where it came from, Tisdale said. Or look for watermelon displayed in bins that the association distributes to wholesalers and retailers. The bins are marked with a special message, “South Carolina Grown.”