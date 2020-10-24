Wagener Terrace, Hampton Park private home gardens featured on fall tour

The Charleston Horticultural Society is offering tours through 10 private gardens in the Wagener Terrace and Hampton Park districts of downtown Charleston for its 19th annual Fall Garden Tour on Nov. 8.

Each year, the group's tours feature a curated selection of private home gardens, most maintained by the owners, located in a different area of the Charleston region.

This year, 10 private gardens offer a variety of highlights on the tour, which will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. One property encompasses the four elements of nature: water, air, fire and earth in its design. A garden on Grove Street is one of the few examples of Spanish colonial architecture on the Charleston peninsula.

A succulent collection graces the pool deck and the walkway leading to one garden owner's beloved "she shed," and another garden has a wealth of classical outdoor art to complement the plantings, the result of the owner's travels and transplants from his other residences.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to tour the pocket garden of Allan Park in the Hampton Park Terrace area as well as Hampton Park and the new Urban Farm at Enston Home by The Green Heart Project.

This year, new safety protocols will be required. All attendees must wear masks inside the private gardens on tour.

Entry to each private garden will be limited in size and monitored by that garden's docents. Signage at each garden will remind attendees to wear their masks and maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.

Attendees will be directed to start at different gardens on the tour to limit traffic and congestion in the gardens.