Virtual events for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Dr. Ade Ofunniyin, the late founder of The Gullah Society, conducts an African ancestral libations ceremony during the Groundbreaking Worship Service for the International African American Museum, held at Emanuel AME Church on Oct. 24, 2019. Herb Frazier, author of "Behind God’s Back: Gullah Memories of Cainhoy, Wando, Huger, Daniel Island, St. Thomas Island, South Carolina," will share accounts of the experiences of Gullah people with a Historic Charleston Foundation virtual program on March 19, 2021. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Sunday

Virtual Storytime

What: Librarians have lined up stories, songs, dances and crafts to keep children entertained.

When: Various online events

Price: Free

More Info: ccpl.org/events/virtual-storytime

‘Stages’

What: Pure Theatre is presenting a virtual performance of David Lee Nelson’s solo play, “Stages,” a “heartbreakingly funny” take on his treatment for colon cancer, originally performed in March 2020.

When: Available for viewing through March 20

Price: Pay-what-you-can

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Midori

What: Legendary violinist Midori will discuss her upcoming virtual recital March 23, presented by Chamber Music Charleston. This 45-minute event includes a Q&A session. Registration is required.

When: 3 p.m. March 14

Price: Free

More Info: chambermusiccharleston.org/virtual-midori

Virtual Bedtime Storytime

What: Join CCPL for a special nighttime story with soothing rhymes to send you off to sleep.

When: 7 p.m. March 14

Price: Free

More Info: ccpl.org/events/virtual-bedtime-storytime

Monday

'Indigo Girl'

What: Internationally award-winning author Natasha Boyd will share the accomplishments of Eliza Lucas Pinckney, who, as a teenager, developed one of South Carolina’s most lucrative cash crops. Boyd’s novel, "The Indigo Girl," is based on historical documents, including Eliza’s letters.

When: Noon. March 15

More Info: historiccharleston.org, bit.ly/3qBCIAR

Tuesday

Sea Islands Book Club 

What: Virtually discuss the novel "Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows" via Zoom.

When: 2 p.m. March 16

More Info: bit.ly/30tzftF

YA Titles for Women's History Month

What: Hear about three YA books to celebrate Women's History Month on CCPL’s Facebook page.

When: 6 p.m. March 16

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2PG93JV

Speaker Series

What: Buxton Books will host authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker, with The Charleston Library Society, as they discuss their newly released book about one of Charleston’s most acclaimed artists, Alice Ravenel Huger Smith. RSVP required.

When: 6 p.m. March 16

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3t7ZMZO

Film Screening & Panel

What: Screening of the documentary film, "Landfall," a look at everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico will be available through March 17. A Zoom panel discussion with the College of Charleston Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program will be held March 16.

When: 6 p.m. March 16

Price: Free, but registration required

More Info: 843-953-4884, bit.ly/3rz7oUM

Wednesday

Architectural Styles of Charleston

What: Award-winning architect Whitney Powers will discuss Charleston’s architectural history and legacy.

When: Noon. March 17

More Info: bit.ly/30ymk9A

Music Chats

What: Presented by the Dorchester County Library and the Summerville Orchestra, this event will feature music written about the literary work "1,001 Arabian Nights." How did these composers incorporate Eastern and Middle Eastern musical language into their works?

When: 6 p.m. March 17

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/30uKnGr

Thursday

Charleston's Gardens 

What: Join Charleston native and noted author, watercolorist and lecturer Louisa Pringle Cameron for a look at the history of Charleston gardens and those who influenced their design and composition. 

When: Noon. March 18 

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/3cgeAPe

'Yo, Millard Fillmore!'

What: Buxton Books will host Will Cleveland and Tate Nation for two talks celebrating the newest edition of “Yo, Millard Fillmore!” This is a virtual family-friendly event for all ages to learn about the presidents of the United States of America

When: 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 18

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/30scqXc

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. March 11

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Friday

Gullah Memories

What: Charleston-based writer Herb Frazier, author of "Behind God’s Back: Gullah Memories of Cainhoy, Wando, Huger, Daniel Island, St. Thomas Island, South Carolina," will share accounts of the experiences of Gullah people who struggled after Emancipation, through the Depression and into the middle of the 20th century to maintain their African-based lifestyles in rural communities near Charleston. This event is presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.

When: Noon. March 19

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2N7V3YE

