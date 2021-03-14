Virtual events for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Dr. Ade Ofunniyin, the late founder of The Gullah Society, conducts an African ancestral libations ceremony during the Groundbreaking Worship Service for the International African American Museum, held at Emanuel AME Church on Oct. 24, 2019. Herb Frazier, author of "Behind God’s Back: Gullah Memories of Cainhoy, Wando, Huger, Daniel Island, St. Thomas Island, South Carolina," will share accounts of the experiences of Gullah people with a Historic Charleston Foundation virtual program on March 19, 2021. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff