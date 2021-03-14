Virtual events for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Sunday
Virtual Storytime
What: Librarians have lined up stories, songs, dances and crafts to keep children entertained.
When: Various online events
Price: Free
More Info: ccpl.org/events/virtual-storytime
‘Stages’
What: Pure Theatre is presenting a virtual performance of David Lee Nelson’s solo play, “Stages,” a “heartbreakingly funny” take on his treatment for colon cancer, originally performed in March 2020.
When: Available for viewing through March 20
Price: Pay-what-you-can
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Midori
What: Legendary violinist Midori will discuss her upcoming virtual recital March 23, presented by Chamber Music Charleston. This 45-minute event includes a Q&A session. Registration is required.
When: 3 p.m. March 14
Price: Free
More Info: chambermusiccharleston.org/virtual-midori
Virtual Bedtime Storytime
What: Join CCPL for a special nighttime story with soothing rhymes to send you off to sleep.
When: 7 p.m. March 14
Price: Free
More Info: ccpl.org/events/virtual-bedtime-storytime
Monday
'Indigo Girl'
What: Internationally award-winning author Natasha Boyd will share the accomplishments of Eliza Lucas Pinckney, who, as a teenager, developed one of South Carolina’s most lucrative cash crops. Boyd’s novel, "The Indigo Girl," is based on historical documents, including Eliza’s letters.
When: Noon. March 15
More Info: historiccharleston.org, bit.ly/3qBCIAR
Tuesday
Sea Islands Book Club
What: Virtually discuss the novel "Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows" via Zoom.
When: 2 p.m. March 16
More Info: bit.ly/30tzftF
YA Titles for Women's History Month
What: Hear about three YA books to celebrate Women's History Month on CCPL’s Facebook page.
When: 6 p.m. March 16
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PG93JV
Speaker Series
What: Buxton Books will host authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker, with The Charleston Library Society, as they discuss their newly released book about one of Charleston’s most acclaimed artists, Alice Ravenel Huger Smith. RSVP required.
When: 6 p.m. March 16
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3t7ZMZO
Film Screening & Panel
What: Screening of the documentary film, "Landfall," a look at everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico will be available through March 17. A Zoom panel discussion with the College of Charleston Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program will be held March 16.
When: 6 p.m. March 16
Price: Free, but registration required
More Info: 843-953-4884, bit.ly/3rz7oUM
Wednesday
Architectural Styles of Charleston
What: Award-winning architect Whitney Powers will discuss Charleston’s architectural history and legacy.
When: Noon. March 17
More Info: bit.ly/30ymk9A
Music Chats
What: Presented by the Dorchester County Library and the Summerville Orchestra, this event will feature music written about the literary work "1,001 Arabian Nights." How did these composers incorporate Eastern and Middle Eastern musical language into their works?
When: 6 p.m. March 17
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/30uKnGr
Thursday
Charleston's Gardens
What: Join Charleston native and noted author, watercolorist and lecturer Louisa Pringle Cameron for a look at the history of Charleston gardens and those who influenced their design and composition.
When: Noon. March 18
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/3cgeAPe
'Yo, Millard Fillmore!'
What: Buxton Books will host Will Cleveland and Tate Nation for two talks celebrating the newest edition of “Yo, Millard Fillmore!” This is a virtual family-friendly event for all ages to learn about the presidents of the United States of America
When: 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 18
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/30scqXc
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. March 11
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Friday
Gullah Memories
What: Charleston-based writer Herb Frazier, author of "Behind God’s Back: Gullah Memories of Cainhoy, Wando, Huger, Daniel Island, St. Thomas Island, South Carolina," will share accounts of the experiences of Gullah people who struggled after Emancipation, through the Depression and into the middle of the 20th century to maintain their African-based lifestyles in rural communities near Charleston. This event is presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.
When: Noon. March 19
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2N7V3YE