Virtual events calendar

Today
‘Sun and Surf’
What: Heart of Gold Gallery will host a virtual fine art photography show collection featuring its “Sun and Surf” collection, with work from emerging and established photographers. A raffle will benefit the Charleston Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.
When: Available through Sept. 7
More Info: 843-606-2562, bit.ly/33BX5pF
Jewish Filmfest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, is continuing virtually, and a free Zoom Q&A session will accompany and complement each film. Each film will be available to view for 48 hours within a two-week period.
When: “Golda’s Balcony” on view Sept. 6-10; Zoom Q&A 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
Price: $10 per movie
More Info: 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. Mondays
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Kids Kitchen
What: Chop some veggies and learn how to make a quesadilla, and layer some fruit with yogurt and granola to make a parfait.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston
More Info: 34Daz59
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, building a garden and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: bit.ly/31UeTK3
Wednesday
Play & Learn
What: This workshop series features activities that promote young child development with enriching play. The September segments are on books and infant toys.
More Info: bit.ly/32UsFNj
Virtual Jr. Chef
What: Learn how to make a layered bean and corn dip.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 9
More Info: bit.ly/2QQ51Mt
Thursday
Virtual Exhibit Tour
What: Explore the exhibit, ”Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman,” with artist and collector Jonathan Green.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Price: $15 for members, $20 non members
More Info: bit.ly/2lY1iAg
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw
Friday
9/11 Heroes Run
What: The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes virtual runners, ruckers and walkers of all levels and of all ages, an opportunity for families and individuals in the community to honor local veterans, their families and first responders by running wherever the participant feels safest. Proceeds benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.
When: Sept. 11
Price: $35-$125
More Info: bit.ly/3bpzQRF
Saturday
Fins and Fish
What: Online program on Facebook Live looking at what lurks below the surface of the swamp and what features make a fish capable of living a life underwater by examining live specimens, presented by Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.
When: 10:00 a.m. Sept. 12
More Info: bit.ly/2YW04WQ
Virtual Tutorial
What: Get tips on creating street photography from photographer Monica Walker Vadillo. Photos can be submitted to the library to be a part of its virtual gallery which will be posted on its social media channels.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 12
More Info: bit.ly/2R43ItD
Princess Parties
What: Join various princess friends live on Facebook as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This week will feature the Snow Queen.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 12
More Info: bit.ly/34WXaVx
‘Trumpet Legends’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present a virtual performance from Firefly Distillery featuring members of its trumpet section, paying homage to the trumpet legends who shaped its sound, such as Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Sept 12
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: charlestonjazz.com/event