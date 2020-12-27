You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events calendar for Sunday, December 27, 2020

Pure Theatre's 'Satchmo at the Waldorf" (copy)

Douglas Scott Streater stars in the solo streaming show "Satchmo at the Waldorf," presented by Pure Theatre. David Mandel/Pure Theatre/Provided 

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’

What: Presented by Pure Theatre, Douglas Scott Streater portrays black jazz legend Louis Armstrong in this biographical play written by Terry Teachout, a reflection on Armstrong’s life and career as a Black man in a White world.

When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2

Price: Pay-what-you-will, beginning at $15

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Holiday Drop

What: “Holiday Drop, Shop and Play: 12 Days of Christmas,” presented by Krystal Klear Productions via Facebook Live, features a gift shop with local vendors, music, trivia and prizes.

When: Various times through Dec. 31

More Info” 843-608-9416, krystalklearproductions.com

‘A Christmas Carol’

What: Presented by Charleston Stage, this previously live-taped production of the Dickens classic story, “A Christmas Carol” is the troupe’s “imaginative take … filled with visual marvels and special effects.”

When: Available for virtual viewing through Dec. 31

Price: $10 donation to the Curtain Up Fund

More Info: 843-577-5967, charlestonstage.com

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Virtual Art Exhibit

What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams, shaped around the story of her friendship with a woman in the French village where she lives.

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb

Wednesday

Animal Encounter

What: S.C. Parks presents a Virtual Animal Encounter on Zoom where zoo staff will observe the shorebirds and otters in their natural habitats, with time for Q&A. Register in advance.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30

Price: $50 (can be used to meet school curriculum standards),

More Info: 843-573-8517, southcarolinaparks.com/products/10005044

Saturday

Origami series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a swan.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 2

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/37JAPMt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News