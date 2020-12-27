Virtual events calendar for Sunday, December 27, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’
What: Presented by Pure Theatre, Douglas Scott Streater portrays black jazz legend Louis Armstrong in this biographical play written by Terry Teachout, a reflection on Armstrong’s life and career as a Black man in a White world.
When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2
Price: Pay-what-you-will, beginning at $15
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Holiday Drop
What: “Holiday Drop, Shop and Play: 12 Days of Christmas,” presented by Krystal Klear Productions via Facebook Live, features a gift shop with local vendors, music, trivia and prizes.
When: Various times through Dec. 31
More Info” 843-608-9416, krystalklearproductions.com
‘A Christmas Carol’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, this previously live-taped production of the Dickens classic story, “A Christmas Carol” is the troupe’s “imaginative take … filled with visual marvels and special effects.”
When: Available for virtual viewing through Dec. 31
Price: $10 donation to the Curtain Up Fund
More Info: 843-577-5967, charlestonstage.com
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Art Exhibit
What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams, shaped around the story of her friendship with a woman in the French village where she lives.
When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb
Wednesday
Animal Encounter
What: S.C. Parks presents a Virtual Animal Encounter on Zoom where zoo staff will observe the shorebirds and otters in their natural habitats, with time for Q&A. Register in advance.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30
Price: $50 (can be used to meet school curriculum standards),
More Info: 843-573-8517, southcarolinaparks.com/products/10005044
Saturday
Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a swan.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 2
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/37JAPMt