Virtual events calendar for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Today
Webinar Re-watch
What: Drayton Hall is making “Black Hands to White Mouths” available to watch again on its website. In the webinar, chef and professor Kevin Mitchell discusses the history, legacy and contributions of enslaved cooks in the South.
When: Available through Aug. 25
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ
‘Reflections’
What: The Wells Gallery will present a virtual group art show, featuring literal reflective surfaces as catalysts for self-reflection.
When: Aug. 23-Sept. 21
More Info: 843-576-1290, wellsgallery.com/shows.php
Race for the ARK
What: The ARK Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host a virtual version of its 21st annual McElveen Race for the ARK 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run. For this virtual run, participants can choose their own race course (whether it’s the treadmill or around the neighborhood or an area park) and start time. Upon completion, times can be uploaded and results and awards will be announced Sept. 14.
When: Virtual end date 11:59 p.m. Aug. 29.
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2XZHexx
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. Mondays
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Sun and Surf’
What: Heart of Gold Gallery will host a virtual fine art photography show collection featuring its “Sun and Surf” collection, with work from emerging and established photographers. A raffle will benefit the Charleston Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.
When: Available through Sept. 7
More Info: 843-606-2562, hbit.ly/33BX5pF
‘Dragon Tales’
What: Berkeley County Library System invites students ages 7-13 for an online Facebook program that combines magic, puppets and reading from Tim Sonefelt.
When: Available through Aug. 31
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/3gjKABM
Monday
Plant Disease Workshop
What: Christopher Burtt, Urban Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator with Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, will discuss the most common disease issues and how to treat them in the home landscape with a focus on ornamentals, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 24
Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
‘Foodscaping’
What: Author and speaker Brie Arthur will share her favorite ornamental plants that provide scent through the seasons and suggests low maintenance edible pairings, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Tuesday
‘Everything Camellia’
What: Dr. Sidney C. Frazier, vice president of horticulture with Middleton Place, will host a virtual master class on caring for camellias, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 25
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Monthly Book Club
What: Pop-Ups for a Purpose and Buxton Books present a national virtual book club. August’s book is “Weather” by Jenny Offill, about a New Yorker navigating motherhood, work, politics and addiction recovery.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 25
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2EcpibQ
Wednesday
Art Auction
What: “Give Back to the Gibbes” is a three-day virtual art auction featuring works from over 60 artists. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s funding for exhibitions and programming.
When: 8 a.m. Aug. 26-6 p.m. Aug. 28
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2lY1iAg
Virtual Artist Talk
What: In “Art as Allegory,” presented by the Gibbes Museum, sporting arts painter Joseph Sulkowski will discuss the inspiration and creation of his latest project, “APOKALUPSIS, an Uncovering,” which features foxhounds as symbols of truths of human existence, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 26
Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2lY1iAg
Pruning Workshop
What: Bryce Lane will teach a class on why, when, and how to prune plants, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 26
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Thursday
Succulents Workshop
What: Jennifer Volkmar will discuss the varieties of succulents she uses along with their growth habits, light needs and flowering potential.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 27
Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Natural Disasters
What: In this webinar, the Drayton Hall curatorial team will discuss how the site weathered hurricane seasons, earthquakes, and other natural disasters over three centuries.
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 27
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw
Friday
Movie On-Demand
What: “Fatima,” starring Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Višnjić, Sônia Braga and Harvey Keitel, will be available On-Demand. More details will be available on the film’s website on Monday, Aug. 24. The film, set in 1917 outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, follows a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins, who witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I.
More Info: fatimathemovie.com
Landowner Symposium
What: The fifth annual (virtual) South Carolina Rural & Limited Resource Landowner Symposium, presented by the Center for Heirs Property Preservation, will be an education and networking opportunity to learn more about landownership, agricultural and forestry management, technical and financial assistance from experts and partner representatives, as well as information on the Gullah Historic Preservation Project.
When: Aug. 28-Aug. 29
Price: $20
More Info: 843-745-7055, heirsproperty.org
Virtual Tour
What: Joseph McGill will host a live virtual walking tour of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, followed by a Zoom discussion of slavery and its effects on Magnolia and the nation.
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 28
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/3g6bwEU
Saturday
Veggies for Fall
What: Rita Bachmann of Rita’s Roots will discuss gardening skills for the fall and winter months, including freeze and pest protection, and which vegetables thrive in colder weather, followed by a Q&A. Participants will receive a fall planting calendar.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 29
Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Independent Bookstore Day
What: Itinerant Literate Bookshop will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a virtual story time, sneak peeks at upcoming titles, Book Lovers’ Trivia, and “Women Through Time,” a virtual happy hour discussion with women authors.
When: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 29
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/3l2Fk9n
‘For Which It Stands’
What: The Gibbes Museum will present “For Which It Stands: A Virtual Town Hall Series,” which features conversations with local artists and stakeholders on the American experience and the makings of a community. This first in this series is “Ecos: Arte Urgente,” the Charleston Oral History Program at The Citadel’s multimedia exhibit spotlighting the experiences of Latinx immigrants in the Lowcountry. Register in advance.
When: Noon. Aug. 29
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Eidghk