Virtual events calendar for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. Mondays
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Sun and Surf’
What: Heart of Gold Gallery will host a virtual fine art photography show collection featuring its “Sun and Surf” collection, with work from emerging and established photographers. A raffle will benefit the Charleston Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.
When: Available through Sept. 7
More Info: 843-606-2562, heartofgoldfineart.com/sun-surf
Jewish Filmfest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, is continuing virtually, and a free Zoom Q&A session will accompany and complement each film. Each film will be available to view for 48 hours within a two-week period.
When: “The Keeper” on view through Aug. 20
Price: $10 per movie
More Info: 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst
‘Dragon Tales & Pirate Sails’
What: Berkeley County Library System invites students ages 7-13 for an online Facebook program that combines magic, puppets and reading from Tim Sonefelt.
When: Available through Aug. 31
More Info: 843-719-4223, facebook.com/BerkeleyLibrarySC
Oxygen Ball
What: The S.C. American Lung Association’s 2020 Oxygen Ball has been reimagined as virtual auction, “From the Dance Floor to Your Front Door.” Auction packages include cooking classes, vacations, fine art and more. Proceeds benefit the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung disease and their new COVID-19 Initiative.
When: Through Aug. 16
More Info: CharlestonOxygenBall.org
Monday
Gardening Workshop
What: Tony Bertauski, director of the horticulture program with Trident Technical College, will host a virtual workshop on how to create a vertical garden using recycled materials, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: ccpl.org/events/virtual-gardening-series-0
Wednesday
‘Lowcountry Listens’
What: The last performance in the Gaillard Center’s “Lowcountry Listens” series is Chaquis Maliq: The EccentroSoul 1 Woman Band.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 19
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Houseplants Webinar
What: Kendal Leonard, owner of downtown Charleston nursery Meeting Green, will host a webinar on the ins and outs of caring for houseplants and how to keep them alive, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 19
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Thursday
Native Plants
Horticulturalist Jeff Jackson will host a virtual class on the Lowcountry’s native plants, including which ones can and cannot be used in local gardens, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 20
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/summer-workshops-2020
‘What Were They Wearing?’
What: Amber Satterthwaite will discuss what people wore at Drayton Hall in the 18th and early 19th centuries and answer questions about wearing and studying historical clothing today.
When: 5-6 p.m. Aug. 20
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org/visit/events-calendar
Garden Cooking
What: Sarah Petrowski, a window box designer with Pots of Color, will lead a webinar on growing and using edible herbs and flowers.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 20
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Grandparenting
What: Main Street Reads of Summerville will host Pam Ziegel and Leslie Zinberg for a virtual talk about their book, “Grandparenting: Renew, Relive, Rejoice,” about mindfully connecting with and supporting one’s grandchildren.
When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 20
More Info: 843-875-5171, bit.ly/33XubjS
‘From the Archives’
What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz will re-air the performance from local composer and guitarist Lee Barbour from the original “Art of Jazz” series event on July 24, 2019. The Lee Barbour Trio presented a set list inspired by the traveling art exhibition, “Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem.”
When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 20
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Race for the ARK
What: The ARK Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host a virtual version of its 21st annual McElveen Race for the ARK 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run. For this virtual run, participants can choose their own race course (whether it’s the treadmill or around the neighborhood or an area park) and start time. Upon completion, times can be uploaded and results and awards will be announced Sept. 14.
When: Virtual start 12:01 a.m. Aug.22-virtual end date 11:59 p.m. Aug. 29.
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2XZHexx
Butterfly Gardening
What: “Butterfly whisperer” and CHSHort member Brenda LeFevre will join her son Brian Porter for a virtual workshop on butterfly gardening, covering everything from garden layout and aesthetic to identification and care of butterflies, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 22
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Gracie & Lacy
What: Singing sisters Gracie & Lacy will present their next episode of “Today in Charleston,” featuring local musician and producer Zandrina Dunning.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
More Info: bit.ly/3abRN5w
Memorial Concert
What: The Charleston Academy of Music will livestream its memorial concert for Emily Remington, founder of the Charleston Singer’s Guild (Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus) and organist and choir director with Grace Episcopal Church.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 22
More Info: 843-805-7794, charlestonacademyofmusic.com
Jazz on the Screen
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will recreate memorable musical moments in television and film with a live virtual concert performed on the grounds of Firefly Distillery. Ticket holders will receive a private link and password and the concert will be available for the rest of the year.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Price: $10 per virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/2XWil64