What began as small group to raise funds for community projects has transformed into a major philanthropic organization that receives millions in donations and brings groups together to change communities.

Today, there are more than 1,300 United Way groups across the nation. In the Lowcountry, Trident United Way has grown and evolved over the years, impressing its leaders with its adaptability and relevance.

Now in its 75th year, Trident United Way leaders reflect on the organization's history as they eye the future.

The organization began as one of several Community Chests nationwide in 1944. It was founded by local business leaders who were determined, as the end of WWII neared, to not let Charleston "slide back into the obscurity" as it did after World War I, said Hugh Lane Jr., whose father, Hugh Lane Sr., served as one of the founders.

Lane, who chaired the board in 1981, is impressed by the organization's ability to gain the support of donors over a sustained period of time. He recalled a celebration in the 1980s when Trident United Way had been able to get $3 million in donor funds at a time when fewer than 90,000 people lived in Charleston.

“That was a lot of money for Charleston," Lane said. "That’s unprecedented community support."

The organization would go by different names and change its focus over the years to transition from funding local agencies to uniting businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to address those concerns.

But adapting to change brought challenges when the organization ceased funding some of its longtime partners.

Anita Zucker, CEO and chairwoman of The InterTech Group Inc., a North Charleston-based global manufacturing conglomerate, has been involved with Trident United Way for more than 30 years as a donor and board member. She said it was painful to see the group cut ties with organizations several years ago, such as the Boy Scouts.

“I’ve watched the metamorphosis," Zucker said of the organization's changes.

Organizations are notified in advance when they will no longer receive funding, and they're pointed to other resources, Zucker said. But this didn't ease the pain of having to let go of longtime partners.

This occurred recently when some nonprofit organizations that had received funding in previous years from the group were notified that they wouldn't be receiving funds for the next three budget years.

Trident United Way leaders said the decision was due to an overall change within the organization on how it allocates funds. The changes also come at a time when charitable giving has decreased nationally. The Post and Courier reported in July that Trident United Way awarded $1.2 million in grants during the current three-year cycle. During the previous three-year cycle, the organization awarded nearly twice that amount.

Even so, the group is excited about opportunities for 2019-20 year and plans to make $6.6 million in community investments, said Christy Boudolf, vice president of communications and volunteer engagement.

Zucker noted that changes are necessary as the company dives deeper into issues in areas that have tremendous need.

Those three issues include financial stability, health and education.

When it comes to financial stability, the group continues to support Prosperity Centers in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties that help residents build budgeting skills.

In the field of health care, the organization recently launched Healthy Tri-County in partnership with local hospitals to improve health outcomes across the region.

Regarding education, the group recently launched the Tri-County Reading by Third Project in 2017 where the group committed $1.5 million to local school districts over a three-year period. The goal is to bring innovative teacher training to pre-K through second-grade classrooms.

The efforts come at a time when many of the area's schools are low-performing and agencies are searching for ways to improve education. In Charleston County, school board leaders have discussed private-public partnerships as a way to improve 13 county schools.

Donors and organization leaders recognize the issues are intertwined, but for some, education remains the overarching issue.

“If you improve education, people are going to make better choices about employment and better choices about health care," Lane said.

Zucker serves as the chair for the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative, an organization that is working with higher education institutions to address teacher shortages, Zucker said.

“We don’t have the answers yet, but we’re working together," she said.

Zucker and her late husband, Jerry, have long embraced "tikkun olam," Hebrew for "repair of the world" and a key tenet of Judaism.

"Through the work of Trident United Way, that’s what we’re doing," Zucker said.

Moving forward, Trident United Way is trying to remain relevant. This includes reaching stakeholders, especially millennials, through digital channels and helping people to see the organization's impact, said CEO Chloe Tonney.

That impact is realized in the group's annual Day of Caring, now in its 18th year. Hundreds of nonprofits and agencies offer thousands of volunteers who dedicate the day to improving the community by painting, landscaping and doing building improvements at nonprofits and schools.

Tonney said that the organization will continue those efforts and sees them as key to the organization's relevance moving forward.

"People are hungry to engage," she said. "But its more than just engaging. Its meaningful engagement.”