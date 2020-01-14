Trident United Way is continuing with its second round of community engagement grants with seven local groups receiving additional funding for community events.

The $25,000 in total event grants is part of United Way's $50,000 grant cycle where organizations receive funds for one-time events centered on health, education, volunteerism, financial stability and basic needs.

Those seven organizations include Kids On Point, Lowcountry Youth Services, College of Charleston Foundation, Roper St. Francis Foundation, Carolina Youth Development Center, Communities In Schools of the Charleston Area and Be A Mentor, inc.

Since 2016, nearly $200,000 in community engagement grants has been given by Trident United Way to over 30 organizations. One of the more recent grant awardees was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which hosted a Vision Loss Self-Management Seminar.

"Bridging inequality gaps starts with relationships built between community members," said Be A Mentor Executive Director Alexandra Moor. "Trident United Way funding allows mentors, mentees and their families to come together to celebrate the village that it takes to lift up our children."

Local businesses to host wellness event

Charleston downtown condo development, the Gadsden, is teaming up with Hustle Smoothie Bar & Cafe and Still Soul Studio to teach residents meditation and healthy habits.

From 10-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the rooftop of the Gadsden, residents are invited to a wellness and healthy habits event. There, they will be guided through a 45-minute meditation practice followed by a brief meditation educational session.

They will also get the opportunity to try some healthy snacks and drinks from Hustle Smooth Bar & Cafe.

“We are so excited to bring Charlestonions an opportunity to reconnect with their minds and bodies this January to start the year on the right foot,” said Elizabeth Madigan, sales associate at The Gadsden.

The Gadsden is located at 5 Gadsdenboro Street in downtown Charleston. Those interested in attending the event can purchase $10 tickets online at www.eventbrite.com.