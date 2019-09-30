The Trident Health System is opening a new freestanding emergency room in the Summerville area.

"The new freestanding ER will provide emergency care for our growing communities in Nexton, Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay and others across Berkeley County," spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said in a press release.

Recently, Trident hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project. The new facility will be open 24 hours and will be located near the entrance to Nexton.

It also will provide telemedicine services for behavioral health and stroke patients, a full lab and radiology. The new freestanding ER is slated to open in the summer of 2020.