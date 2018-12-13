Two of the Netherlands’ most important art dealers in the 1930s and 1940s were Benjamin and Nathan Katz, who operated a gallery in the city of Dieren called Firma D. Katz. To save Jewish lives, the two men struck deals with the Nazis and sold most of the paintings in their possession. Now, Benjamin Katz’s grandson, a Mount Pleasant resident who operates a record store on John Street in downtown Charleston, is suing the Dutch government in an effort to recover 144 works.