The significance behind purple, white and other colors you see at church around Easter

Purple-colored cloth draped over wooden crosses, gold-and-white vestments worn by clergy, black drapery across pulpit lecterns, white Easter lilies on the floor of sanctuaries: These are some colors and symbols that help bring life to the most significant Christian celebration.

The Easter season usually draws many parishioners — regular attendees and guests — who are greeted by myriad decorations inside churches and around the religious campuses.

Though many church doors remain either closed to in-person worship or have limited in-person attendance, houses of worship still look to keep traditions alive by outfitting sanctuaries and religious symbols with Easter colors.

But what do all these varying hues mean? Are they mere decorations, or something more?

In the Catholic tradition, specific colors are used to celebrate the annual cycle of the seasons of the church and to celebrate Jesus Christ and the saints. Different colors are also acknowledged in Protestant denominations to help bring life to the Gospel message.

“The liturgical cycle also reminds us of how we experience God’s presence in our world through the various seasons and events of life year to year," said the Rev. Greg West, pastor of Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island.

Like many church traditions, using colors with particular observances is a practice that stretches back more than 1,000 years.

It came about around the fourth century. Before then, the predominant color worn by priests and other clergy was white, the bright color associated with baptism, holiness and newness, according to the Catholic Encyclopedia.

As Christianity grew and developed over the following centuries, liturgies became more expressive in their styles of music, vesture and architecture.

Pope Innocent III, who died 1216, seems to have codified what colors were to be worn and when.

Nowadays, liturgical seasons and colors are observed simultaneously in all Roman Catholic churches around the world. Many Protestant denominations have adopted the tradition, as well.

The celebration of Easter involves five colors:

White, the symbol of light, typifies innocence and purity, joy and glory.

Red, representing blood, illustrates sacrifice of Christian martyrs and Jesus Christ.

Green, the hue of plants and trees, points to eternal life.

Purple (or violet in Catholic tradition), denotes affliction and melancholy.

Black, an emblem of mourning, signifies the sorrow of death and the somberness of the tomb.

Though the colors are also used during other Christian seasons, they point to different aspects of the Christian message.

The Rev. Sara White, pastor of Hibben United Methodist in Mount Pleasant, said purple vestments are used to decorate sanctuaries for the roughly 40-day period of Lent preceding Easter. The color not only represents mourning, but also royalty. Purple cloth was also expensive in biblical days, she said.

It's used today to illustrate "there was a high price paid by Jesus Christ for us," she said.

Though Resurrection Sunday is seen widely as a celebratory occasion, reflecting on death is part of the holiday. On Good Friday, the day on which Christians remember Jesus' crucifixion, purple pulpit décor was replaced by black cloth to bring attention to Jesus' fate.

But then comes Easter Sunday.

White is worn by clergy and used to decorate altars on Easter morning, which commemorates Jesus' resurrection, to illustrate the concept that "everything becomes new again," White said.

At Hibben, members will pull white lilies and other plants and flowers and attach them to a wooden cross outside the church on the special Sunday.

The pastor said it's to "represent that which was dead, becomes alive again."

The colors associated with Christian season are more than decorations aimed at beautifying sanctuaries, although that's a plus.

They serve as symbols of hope. That message is poignant this year, as the world continues to struggle with the a pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives.