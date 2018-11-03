More Information

The monument includes the area around the Bears Ears formation and adjacent land to the southeast along the Comb Ridge formation, as well as a separate section at Indian Creek Canyon to the northeast. The monument had also included the Valley of the Gods to the south, the western part of the Manti-La Sal National Forest's Monticello unit, and the Dark Canyon Wilderness to the north and west. Canyonlands National Park borders Indian Creek Canyon, while the original monument also bordered the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and surrounded Natural Bridges National Monument.

A proclamation issued by President Trump on December 4, 2017, reduced the monument to 201,876 acres (81,696 ha) — an exceptionally large reduction that is unprecedented in the history of U.S. national monuments. National monuments have been reduced by previous presidents, but not since 1963 and never to such a large degree. Legal scholars have argued that the reduction is not authorized by law, and several federal lawsuits have been filed challenging Trump's action.