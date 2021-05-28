The crowds may be MIA, but the confetti abides at a scaled-back Spoleto opening ceremony.

It has been decreed.

By the authority vested in Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Spoleto Festival USA is again officially set loose throughout the city.

It's true, this year's opening ceremony, held May 28 as a media event in Washington Park, was not the festival's usual first volley.

Stakeholders had skipped the traditional post atop the City Hall steps, under a jauntily lettered and flecked aubergine Spoleto banner as well as a full-blaze noon sun.

No artists bounded out to offer an exuberant taste test of the festival to come.

Gone were the rows of folding chairs that in past years took over Broad Street. Gone were the crowds, too, but for a few sunhat-sporting hopefuls who found the crowd of dignitaries assembled in the nearby park.

Yet while public fanfare may have been deferred, the import of the occasion was considerably less so.

The ceremony marked the return of Charleston's international arts festival after last season's pandemic hiatus. Its 45th season also ushered in a new chapter of a city emerging from a yearlong-plus lockdown, a shuttering that had hobbled the livelihoods of many residents, chief among them its artists and arts practitioners.

Behind a low-key podium along the park's western path near Meeting Street, the mayor arranged the dignitaries.

Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden, in a trademark tan suit, took his place, gazing pleasantly over the media smattering, an assemblage representing his final opening day after more than 35 years with the festival.

Redden was joined by Bill Medich, chairman of the Spoleto Festival USA board, as well as Alicia Gregory, board president and incoming chair. Councilwoman Carol Jackson stood, too.

In a departure from Spoleto's traditional opening protocol, the mayor also invited Charleston-based winners of the 2021 Governor's Award for the Arts. Musician Charlton Singleton and former S.C. poet laureate Marjory Wentworth took their places, along with David Platts, executive director of the South Carolina Arts Commission, who had presented the two with their awards earlier that morning.

Citing the rich history of their backdrop, the Fireproof Building, Tecklenburg segued, noting Charleston will "make history launching the 45th festival of Spoleto USA today."

Medich then underscored the mission of the festival: "To present performing arts in the broadest possible way, to be able to give young artists' new works the opportunity to be performed and to constantly give established artists an opportunity to perform in unique ways." He acknowledged Redden's role in achieving that mission year after year.

"After a monumental, iconic career, Nigel is going out working as hard as he can to make this festival the best that it can be," he said, adding a note of promise of the search for Redden's replacement.

"What the city has built, what the community has built, what the organization has built, is attracting the finest minds, the most experienced artistic administrators," he said.

Tecklenburg also noted Redden's role, having navigated decades of financial complexities, artistic challenges and a global pandemic "with grace and aplomb and above all, an unwavering love for the city of Charleston."

As for Redden, when he took the podium, he met the high praise with, "What I suppose is that I should have retired more often." He then shifted to focus on Charleston's attributes, in particular its receptive audiences.

"We took these things for granted a year and a half ago. We can't take them for granted," he said.

The mayor added, "What a way to come out of the pandemic … to have a comprehensive arts festival," he said.

"I kept thinking in my mind earlier this year that Spoleto marks Charleston being back and … free from this pandemic so let's celebrate with the opening of this festival so that when the maestro taps his baton and gets ready it causes something wonderful to unfold."

In a nod to local performers, he also cited the return of Piccolo Spoleto. "I think the two festivals really complement each other better this year than ever before," he said.

With a polite thump, a modest flurry of white confetti snowed on the gathering. The bells at St. Michael's pulled their two-ton celebratory weight, clanging throughout the city as they have done for decades.

A Spoleto devotee need only close their eyes and the spectacle of years gone by rang loud and clear, as it will for years to come.