Tell us how you've used faith and the power of prayer during the pandemic

For many people of faith, prayer is a crucial part of their lives, a source of comfort during both hard and happy times.

The Post and Courier would like to share your stories about how prayer has helped you weather the COVID-19 pandemic, in tandem with the Charleston Leadership Foundation’s 19th annual prayer breakfast on Nov. 19. The foundation will offer both virtual and in-person options this year for those who wish to attend.

This year's keynote speaker is Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of the late Billy Graham, who lovingly called Anne "the best preacher in the family." According to her biography, "Anne’s aim is clear — to bring revival to the hearts of God’s people. And her message is consistent — calling people to a personal relationship with God through His Word."

Send us up to 150 words (no more, please) by Monday, Nov. 9, in response to the following prompt:

COVID-19 has presented challenges that we could not have expected. How have you used your faith and the power of prayer to get you through these unprecedented times and how has it affected your faith?

We will publish as many testimonies as space allows on our Faith & Values page on Sunday, Nov. 15. All submissions will be published online.

The leadership foundation feels the breakfast's purpose of reminding people of Jesus' love is particularly relevant during a year in which the world has grappled with the deadly coronavirus, said Kathryn Krogh, executive director of the foundation.

The pandemic also has helped remind Christians of their role to share God's message of repentance, she said. She referenced a verse in 2 Chronicles where God promises healing and forgiveness if God's people "humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways."

"I think the church has kind of been asleep. This has been a wakeup call," Krogh said. “This can be a turning back to God."

Spiritual leaders spoke to the ways prayer can be used as a powerful resource during difficult times.

The Bible contains several passages that offer examples on ways people communicated with God, said the Rev. Spike Coleman, pastor of St. Andrew's Presbyterian in West Ashley.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The Book of Psalms contains hymns focusing on praise, lament and other emotions. They can help inform people on how to deeply express one's heart to God, Coleman said. He pointed out one in particular, Psalm 146, that he said has helped ground him during a polarizing election cycle.

"There's nothing we can experience emotionally and spiritually that’s not in the Psalms," Coleman said.

Prayer from prominent biblical figures also can provide templates on how to pray. The prophet Jonah, King Solomon and Jesus each offered prayers that can be used as inspiration, he said.

There are special techniques people can use during prayer. Members at St. Andrew's often recite "breath prayers," during which a person speaks a Scripture before they inhale and another when they exhale. Known in the military as tactful breathing, the practice can help a person be settled, said Coleman, who also has served as a chaplain.

"It calms you down," Coleman said. "It helps bring down your blood pressure and heart rate. It also calms your spirit.”

What makes prayer powerful is its ability to change one's perspective in moments of uncertainty, said the Rev. Leondra Stoney, who leads Greater Howard Chapel AME in McClellanville.

While people can't always control what happens, they can control their reaction, she said.

Stoney referenced the Biblical passage of Jesus' crucifixion, where he prays for forgiveness of those who crucified him. It serves as an example of how one can respond to devastating circumstance by calling on God, she said.

"We may not necessarily see the immediate results physically," Stoney said, "but prayer definitely reminds us that Heaven is fighting on our behalf."